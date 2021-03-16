When you take on the Commies and end up publicly owned
The best takedowns are often the simplest, and this is an all-time classic, shared by LoneShark81 over on Reddit.
Very publicly owned.
‘They could be onto something. Potentially they’ll also need to provide healthcare and welfare services to ensure that as many people as possible are equipped to defeat Communism.’ allthejokesareblue
‘They would also need an education system equally available to all, so they can all be educated in the fight against communism.’ realkafkaisthetruth
READ MORE
The brutal takedown of a troll who asked ‘have the millennials been humbled yet?’ is next level stuff
Source Reddit u/LoneShark81
More from the Poke
Piers Morgan and Jedward rowing over a Churchill statue is peak 2021
This dog’s hilarious imitation of a siren is simply uncanny and it’s 29 seconds very well spent