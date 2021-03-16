Life

When you take on the Commies and end up publicly owned

March 16th, 2021

The best takedowns are often the simplest, and this is an all-time classic, shared by LoneShark81 over on Reddit.

Very publicly owned.

‘They could be onto something. Potentially they’ll also need to provide healthcare and welfare services to ensure that as many people as possible are equipped to defeat Communism.’ allthejokesareblue

‘They would also need an education system equally available to all, so they can all be educated in the fight against communism.’ realkafkaisthetruth

