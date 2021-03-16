Live your life like this 102-year-old woman joining in with a video gym class

Pics

102-year-old Julia Fulkerson has gone viral after footage of the great-grandmother from Arizona joining in with an online gym class was shared on Instagram.

Here are some of the lovely photos of Julia shared by Angie Contreras – the mother of Julia’s great-grandson, Brody.

If you were thinking she looks full of life and fun, you’d be quite correct – and here’s the proof.

This 102-year-old great-grandmother decided to join her great-grandson's 1st grade gym class pic.twitter.com/ARFTrm9zOK — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2021

Here are a couple of things people posted on Instagram after seeing the delightful clip.

kathleen_in_az

So cool!!🙌🏻 looks like you had so much fun !! Big smiles ❤️

mosesmalone

I want to grow up to be like Great G Goals❣️

And on Twitter …

Grandma's got some moves! Love this. — michelebaer (@michelebaer) March 12, 2021

Awesome lady and cute great-grandson!! — MStein (@maud_stein) March 12, 2021

We’re with Robin on this.

Give me ths kind of news every day!!😄 — Robin (@Robin56956647) March 12, 2021

