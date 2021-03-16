Live your life like this 102-year-old woman joining in with a video gym class
102-year-old Julia Fulkerson has gone viral after footage of the great-grandmother from Arizona joining in with an online gym class was shared on Instagram.
Here are some of the lovely photos of Julia shared by Angie Contreras – the mother of Julia’s great-grandson, Brody.
If you were thinking she looks full of life and fun, you’d be quite correct – and here’s the proof.
This 102-year-old great-grandmother decided to join her great-grandson's 1st grade gym class pic.twitter.com/ARFTrm9zOK
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2021
Here are a couple of things people posted on Instagram after seeing the delightful clip.
kathleen_in_az
So cool!!🙌🏻 looks like you had so much fun !! Big smiles ❤️
mosesmalone
I want to grow up to be like Great G Goals❣️
And on Twitter …
Grandma's got some moves! Love this.
— michelebaer (@michelebaer) March 12, 2021
Awesome lady and cute great-grandson!!
— MStein (@maud_stein) March 12, 2021
Queen 👑 https://t.co/OB01DVwAUW
— Diana 😷 🏡 (@DMR09) March 14, 2021
We’re with Robin on this.
Give me ths kind of news every day!!😄
— Robin (@Robin56956647) March 12, 2021
