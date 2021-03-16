Pics

Live your life like this 102-year-old woman joining in with a video gym class

Poke Staff. Updated March 16th, 2021

102-year-old Julia Fulkerson has gone viral after footage of the great-grandmother from Arizona joining in with an online gym class was shared on Instagram.

Here are some of the lovely photos of Julia shared by Angie Contreras – the mother of Julia’s great-grandson, Brody.

If you were thinking she looks full of life and fun, you’d be quite correct – and here’s the proof.

Here are a couple of things people posted on Instagram after seeing the delightful clip.

kathleen_in_az
So cool!!🙌🏻 looks like you had so much fun !! Big smiles ❤️

mosesmalone
I want to grow up to be like Great G Goals❣️

And on Twitter …

We’re with Robin on this.

Source NY Post

