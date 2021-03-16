This dog’s hilarious imitation of a siren is 29 seconds very well spent

Animals

If you’ve ever seen a dog imitating a siren before – we hadn’t – then you’ve never seen one do it quite so well as this one.

‘Dog Imitating a Siren,’ said henshxhxbx who sent this clip viral on Reddit.

Just when you think it’s just basically a dog howling it goes up a whole extra level. SOUND UP!

