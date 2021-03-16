Animals

This dog’s hilarious imitation of a siren is 29 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated March 16th, 2021

If you’ve ever seen a dog imitating a siren before – we hadn’t – then you’ve never seen one do it quite so well as this one.

‘Dog Imitating a Siren,’ said henshxhxbx who sent this clip viral on Reddit.

Just when you think it’s just basically a dog howling it goes up a whole extra level. SOUND UP!

And this is exactly what people made of that.

‘My dog does this. A siren will start up, I’ll try to comfort him, I’ll tell him it’s fine it’s just a siren. He just looks at me with his eyes getting round and so sad and it’s like he’s saying “I’m sorry, but I must” and the howling begins.’ forgetfulkaiju

‘Just doing his part in the Warning siren of Gondor chain.’ MrDoradus

‘Wooooooooooooooooooooooooo-waw-waw-waw-waw-waw-woooo-waw-waw-woo.. WOOOOOOOO.’ VanillaLoud

‘Nailed it. That dog is special.’ JeebusHaroldCrise

It turns out dogs imitating sirens is a bit of a thing, and there’s a whole bunch more here. None are as good as that first one, though.

READ MORE

Cat 3 is the most relatable thing we’ll see this week

Source Reddit u/henshxhxbx

More from the Poke