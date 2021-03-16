This dog’s hilarious imitation of a siren is 29 seconds very well spent
If you’ve ever seen a dog imitating a siren before – we hadn’t – then you’ve never seen one do it quite so well as this one.
‘Dog Imitating a Siren,’ said henshxhxbx who sent this clip viral on Reddit.
Just when you think it’s just basically a dog howling it goes up a whole extra level. SOUND UP!
And this is exactly what people made of that.
‘My dog does this. A siren will start up, I’ll try to comfort him, I’ll tell him it’s fine it’s just a siren. He just looks at me with his eyes getting round and so sad and it’s like he’s saying “I’m sorry, but I must” and the howling begins.’ forgetfulkaiju
‘Just doing his part in the Warning siren of Gondor chain.’ MrDoradus
‘Wooooooooooooooooooooooooo-waw-waw-waw-waw-waw-woooo-waw-waw-woo.. WOOOOOOOO.’ VanillaLoud
‘Nailed it. That dog is special.’ JeebusHaroldCrise
It turns out dogs imitating sirens is a bit of a thing, and there’s a whole bunch more here. None are as good as that first one, though.
Source Reddit u/henshxhxbx
