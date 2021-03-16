The instant regret of this puppy taking medicine for the first time is horribly relatable
This video of a puppy being given medicine for the first time went viral because it’s hideously relatable.
We’re not entirely the first out of the blocks with this clip – it’s probably not a puppy anymore – but it definitely merits repeated viewing.
And just a few of the things people said about it.
‘Wont fall for that again.’ dumpthestump
‘We used to trick my cat when she was a kitten by waiting until she meowed and then squirting the medicine in her mouth. She figured us out and even 5 years later still meows with her mouth closed when you hold her.’ manateeheehee
‘That’s all our reaction lil fella.’ cowboysrule11
‘Me too dog me too.’ sdzeeros
Source Reddit u/ILoveLeague
gfycat
