A stoat living its best life on a trampoline is the lift we all need

Videos

There’s something quite joyous about animals playing on trampolines. These dogs, for example, are clearly living their best lives.

And baby goats are bouncy enough on solid ground, but on a trampoline – well, just look.

In much the same vein, this clip was recently posted on Twitter by publicist, Danny Deraney.

Because you want to see an otter on a trampoline. 🦦 pic.twitter.com/dKdVzlQv0s — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 14, 2021

The cute video really grabbed people’s attention.

Post-lockdown, I venture onto my first dance floor in a while, confident that muscle memory will kick in. https://t.co/71Eo9Ndv5z — Nat Luurtsema (@natluurtsema) March 14, 2021

I don't think I'm going to want to watch anything else today. This is *fantastic*. https://t.co/dUZghyf7Ii — Walter Dunlop (@waltydunlop) March 15, 2021

I’ve spent more time in my life checking out random animals on trampolines than I have vacuuming or dusting. I’m not ashamed either. — Slickjilly (@Slickjilly) March 14, 2021

But it wasn’t an otter at all – it was a stoat, filmed by Robert E. Fuller, a Yorkshire wildlife artist. He originally shared the footage online in 2020.

As a bonus, here are some more animals enjoying the climbing frame in Robert’s garden.

If that doesn’t brighten your day, nothing will.

READ MORE

This dog blissing out on a trampoline is just the content we needed today

Source Robert E Fuller Image Screengrab