A stoat living its best life on a trampoline is the lift we all need

Poke Staff. Updated March 16th, 2021

There’s something quite joyous about animals playing on trampolines. These dogs, for example, are clearly living their best lives.

And baby goats are bouncy enough on solid ground, but on a trampoline – well, just look.

In much the same vein, this clip was recently posted on Twitter by publicist, Danny Deraney.

The cute video really grabbed people’s attention.

But it wasn’t an otter at all – it was a stoat, filmed by Robert E. Fuller, a Yorkshire wildlife artist. He originally shared the footage online in 2020.

As a bonus, here are some more animals enjoying the climbing frame in Robert’s garden.

If that doesn’t brighten your day, nothing will.

Source Robert E Fuller Image Screengrab

