Twitter

Piers Morgan and Jedward rowing over a Churchill statue is peak 2021

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 16th, 2021

The row about which statues should be allowed a space and whether it’s okay to be honest about their subjects doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon.

In fact, a new bill currently going through parliament would see the sentence for vandalising a statue rise to 10 years.

As has so often been the case, much of the current discussion centres on the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square.

The unofficial leaders of the opposition, Jedward, had an idea that would at least have saved the tax payer a few bob in protection funding – perhaps even enough to give the nurses more than a one per cent pay rise.

A few heads metaphorically exploded – for one reason or another.

Now, as we all know, Piers Morgan is usually a shy retiring type who avoids conflict, but he must have had a hard time recently, or something, because he clapped back.

Has anybody been assigned to monitor his blood pressure?

Tweeters had some thoughts on the matter.

Dr. Philip Lee pointed out something Piers Morgan might have overlooked about the Irish duo’s opinion of Churchill.

Still – at least it’s given Mr Morgan something to do in between jobs.

READ MORE

Jedward had the best response to Laura Kuenssberg underplaying the Capitol Hill riots

Source Jedward Image Screengrab, Screengrab

More from the Poke