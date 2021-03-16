Piers Morgan and Jedward rowing over a Churchill statue is peak 2021

Twitter

The row about which statues should be allowed a space and whether it’s okay to be honest about their subjects doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon.

In fact, a new bill currently going through parliament would see the sentence for vandalising a statue rise to 10 years.

Maximum sentence for actual bodily harm at Crown court – 5 years Maximum sentence for vandalizing a statue under proposed Police Bill – 10 years#policebill pic.twitter.com/9BcNxpV6As — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 15, 2021

As has so often been the case, much of the current discussion centres on the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square.

Police have come back into the crowd to stand around the Winston Churchill statue. Heard from a legal observer that a commanding officer told his colleagues “protect Churchill at all costs”. Chants of “protect women not statues”. pic.twitter.com/WJlVr18sfK — Sian (sh-arn) Bradley (@sianabradley) March 14, 2021

If Churchill doesn’t want to be attacked then he shouldn’t be out alone at night in the dark. pic.twitter.com/IXpJ3a7UBm — Farage’s Amazon Echo (@EchoFarage) March 15, 2021

so for women to get any protection at night they just need to go out dressed like Winston Churchill okay — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 16, 2021

The unofficial leaders of the opposition, Jedward, had an idea that would at least have saved the tax payer a few bob in protection funding – perhaps even enough to give the nurses more than a one per cent pay rise.

Get that Winston Churchill statue and fuck it into Piers Morgan’s back garden it has no place in today’s society! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 15, 2021

A few heads metaphorically exploded – for one reason or another.

I seem to find myself politically to the right of Jedward. Not sure how that happened. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) March 15, 2021

Taking history lessons from two bellends from X factor isn’t on my list of educational goals. Suggest you read a book — ChiswickFox (@ChiswickFox) March 15, 2021

How fragile is your country’s sense of national identity on a scale from “strong” to “I need you all to believe the corpse of Churchill would batter Jedward” pic.twitter.com/r6zibjCHDj — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 15, 2021

Now, as we all know, Piers Morgan is usually a shy retiring type who avoids conflict, but he must have had a hard time recently, or something, because he clapped back.

a) I'd be honoured to have that statue in my garden.

b) Churchill saved Britain from the Nazis & contributed more to society every time he breathed than you talentless disrespectful clowns have done in your combined 58 years of gormless tuneless imbecility. https://t.co/So9M6l86Aw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2021

Has anybody been assigned to monitor his blood pressure?

Tweeters had some thoughts on the matter.

Would you be happy with Stalin statues then? He did a lot more to win the war — brad. (@privbrad_) March 15, 2021

politically, i now identify as jedward — Suchandrika (@SuchandrikaC) March 15, 2021

Think you mistake Churchill with the army, airforce and navy. — Stuart (@Stuaaaart95) March 15, 2021

don't think jedward has ever supported concentration camps tho — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) March 15, 2021

Dr. Philip Lee pointed out something Piers Morgan might have overlooked about the Irish duo’s opinion of Churchill.

He also sent the Black and Tans, and the Auxiliaries, into Ireland. So maybe @planetjedward have good cause not to worship him like you do. Pick up a goddamn book Piers. https://t.co/dlKhGI6eUk — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) March 15, 2021

Still – at least it’s given Mr Morgan something to do in between jobs.

"Arguments With Jedward" – Piers' new show coming soon to Channel 5. — Stephen Kerr (@kidcobbler) March 15, 2021

