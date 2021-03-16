This basketball commentator blamed low blood sugar for his racist outburst and got totally owned

News

Basketball announcer, Matt Rowan, shocked viewers of a live highschool match when he used the N word against the players as they took the knee. We won’t post the clip, but this is what he said.

“They’re kneeling? F***ing n*****s! I hope Norman gets their ass kicked. F*** them. I hope they lose.”

When his inevitable apology landed, it was riddled with splinters from scraping the barrel.

The announcer who made the racist statements is partially blaming it on low blood sugar. pic.twitter.com/6cTwIZdJZI — Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) March 12, 2021

Here are the edited highlights.

I, Matt Rowan, on Thursday, March 11, 2021, most regrettably made some statements that cannot be taken back. During the Norman High School girls basketball game against Midwest City, I made inappropriate and racist comments believing that the microphone was off; however, let me state immediately that is no excuse such comments should have never been uttered. I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking. While not excusing my remarks it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking. I have never considered myself to be racist, and in short cannot explain why I made these comments. I specifically apologize to the Norman High School girls basketball team, their families, their coaches and their entire school system.

The reactions to Rowan’s apology were exactly as you’d imagine – unconvinced and utterly scathing.

1.

There are a lot of symptoms of high blood sugar, racism is not one of them. https://t.co/q9l3Kd49Ne — JDRF (@JDRF) March 13, 2021

2.

Matt Rowan really blamed low blood sugar for why he said what he said. I've been waiting a long time to use this after making it, and now it's appropriate. Matt Rowan, have a Snickers. pic.twitter.com/frFIAgRS68 — Pandemic C. 🇭🇳 (@pennyroo_) March 12, 2021

3.

Gonna call my boss a bitch and then when she tries to fire me, I'm gonna blame it on my hemorrhoids. https://t.co/Rz88IMoqng — Malik (@_leekie) March 15, 2021

4.

Gosh, living with diabetes is so hard. Just the other day I had a blood sugar episode, and when I woke up I had somehow accidentally joined my local KKK chapter and been an active member for years! Gee golly shucks, my bad! https://t.co/5L10jqiTQR — Stefan (@OldSkool6702) March 13, 2021

5.

I know a lot of diabetics. Not once have I seen a spike in blood sugar cause them to call a group of young girls the n word. Racist announcer can go to hell, and take this terrible excuse with him. https://t.co/y5MimJSQHq — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) March 12, 2021

6.

In case you’re wondering: 1) Low blood sugar does not cause racism. 2) Ambien does not cause racism. 3) Ignorance and hate cause racism. Carry on. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 13, 2021

7.

Matt Rowan's blood sugar when Norman High's basketball team knelt for the anthem pic.twitter.com/zuiestz2Xr — BubbleTop Woodson (@Heretotellit) March 13, 2021

8.

Hall of Fame excuse here, folks. No waiting period required, just go straight to unanimous enshrinement. https://t.co/77Efx2gl1p — robneyer ⚾️🧗‍♂️🦉🗽 (@robneyer) March 12, 2021

9.

Matt Rowan, before and after his Insulin shot pic.twitter.com/pBJXnuAZgd — Exploding Space Pillow Singh, MD 🌊 (@labyrinthweaver) March 13, 2021

In conclusion –

Being a racist makes you a racist. Not drugs.

Not low blood sugar.

Not mental health issues.

Not having a horrible day. — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) March 13, 2021

via Gfycat

READ MORE

Roseanne Barr was sacked for being racist: the 18 funniest tweets

Source Dylan Goforth Image Screengrab