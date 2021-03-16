News

This basketball commentator blamed low blood sugar for his racist outburst and got totally owned

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 16th, 2021

Basketball announcer, Matt Rowan, shocked viewers of a live highschool match when he used the N word against the players as they took the knee. We won’t post the clip, but this is what he said.

“They’re kneeling? F***ing n*****s! I hope Norman gets their ass kicked. F*** them. I hope they lose.”

When his inevitable apology landed, it was riddled with splinters from scraping the barrel.

Here are the edited highlights.

I, Matt Rowan, on Thursday, March 11, 2021, most regrettably made some statements that cannot be taken back.

During the Norman High School girls basketball game against Midwest City, I made inappropriate and racist comments believing that the microphone was off; however, let me state immediately that is no excuse such comments should have never been uttered.

I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game my sugar was spiking. While not excusing my remarks it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate.

I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.

I have never considered myself to be racist, and in short cannot explain why I made these comments.

I specifically apologize to the Norman High School girls basketball team, their families, their coaches and their entire school system.

The reactions to Rowan’s apology were exactly as you’d imagine – unconvinced and utterly scathing.

In conclusion –

