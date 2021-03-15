Pics

Trump loyalists praised his looks and the memes were stupendous – 15 unmissable examples

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 15th, 2021

You’d think that the phenomenon of Republicans fawning over Donald Trump would have died along with his last judicial bid to steal the election, yet some recent tweets suggest otherwise.

Conservative author and activist, Brigitte Gabriel, shared a photo showing the former president in his familiar golf gear at a Mar-A-Lago event, with this highly contestable praise.

She added “President Trump is looking ENERGIZED and ready to go for 2024!! This is what ‘Presidential’ looks like!!”

Another pro-Trump commentator, Nick Adams, tweeted a similar sentiment.

People were somewhat bemused by the praise.

Almost inevitably, the memes followed – and we thought these were too good not to share.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke