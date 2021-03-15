Trump loyalists praised his looks and the memes were stupendous – 15 unmissable examples

Pics

You’d think that the phenomenon of Republicans fawning over Donald Trump would have died along with his last judicial bid to steal the election, yet some recent tweets suggest otherwise.

Conservative author and activist, Brigitte Gabriel, shared a photo showing the former president in his familiar golf gear at a Mar-A-Lago event, with this highly contestable praise.

She added “President Trump is looking ENERGIZED and ready to go for 2024!! This is what ‘Presidential’ looks like!!”

Another pro-Trump commentator, Nick Adams, tweeted a similar sentiment.

People were somewhat bemused by the praise.

"President Trump" is the nickname for the guy on the left. https://t.co/9DuB97Jcca — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 14, 2021

did… did Donald Trump write this https://t.co/FyNLhoOh0d — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) March 14, 2021

he literally looks like he drank out of the wrong grail https://t.co/jFF04h61TV — yoyoha (@yoyoha) March 14, 2021

compared to what, cottage cheese? https://t.co/mLLSAO23dl — Alex Friedman (@kosherhotdogz) March 14, 2021

Almost inevitably, the memes followed – and we thought these were too good not to share.

1.

President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/JFcaMfG2PI — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) March 14, 2021

2.

President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/sF2l91waYY — David Roth (@david_j_roth) March 14, 2021

3.

President Trump is looking better than ever before!! He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!! pic.twitter.com/ZHG5ZOgP8Y — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 14, 2021

4.

Emperor Palpatine looks fantastic and stronger than ever! pic.twitter.com/GefReM4F3M — The Resistpants (@TheResistpants) March 14, 2021

5.

President Trump is looking better than ever before!! He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!! pic.twitter.com/0yY6LbDii6 — (@calebsaysthings) March 14, 2021

6.

President Trump is looking better than ever before!! He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!! pic.twitter.com/pmmjfDT4n3 — Rafi Schwartz (@TheJewishDream) March 14, 2021

7.