This story about ‘Gary Oldman’ auditioning for Man on the Moon went viral because, well, no spoilers

John Plunkett. Updated March 15th, 2021

This is a brilliant ‘Gary Oldman’ story that went viral after it was shared by @biancaseminara over on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again.

Here’s what it says about the tale over on IMDb.

‘A man impersonating Gary Oldman discussed the project with an unsuspecting Danny DeVito for months and even submitted an audition tape to Milos Forman. The real Gary Oldman had passed on the role of Andy Kaufman months earlier, and became aware of the scam after he found his name listed as one of the actors auditioning for the part.’

Amazing.

And just in case you’re wondering where it’s from.

