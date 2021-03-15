This story about ‘Gary Oldman’ auditioning for Man on the Moon went viral because, well, no spoilers

Celebrity

This is a brilliant ‘Gary Oldman’ story that went viral after it was shared by @biancaseminara over on Twitter.

‘Gary Oldman’ auditions for Man on the Moon. pic.twitter.com/powzqyTy54 — Bianca Seminara (@biancaseminara) March 15, 2021

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again.

Here’s what it says about the tale over on IMDb.

‘A man impersonating Gary Oldman discussed the project with an unsuspecting Danny DeVito for months and even submitted an audition tape to Milos Forman. The real Gary Oldman had passed on the role of Andy Kaufman months earlier, and became aware of the scam after he found his name listed as one of the actors auditioning for the part.’

Amazing.

Ironically a highly Kaufmanesque move — James Harris (@JamesHarrisNow) March 15, 2021

Would love to learn how if that fella got into the business — Zorobabel (@script4films) March 15, 2021

And just in case you’re wondering where it’s from.

It’s from @Karaszewski ‘s introduction to the Man on the Moon screenplay. — Bianca Seminara (@biancaseminara) March 15, 2021

READ MORE

Parents are sharing the stupid mistakes their kids will never let them forget – 23 funniest

Source Twitter @biancaseminara Image screengrab