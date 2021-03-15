Sport

This rugby player’s hilarious pre-match interview went viral because it’s so intense

Poke Staff. Updated March 15th, 2021

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Max Lahiff before, but we’ll never forget him after this pre-match interview by the – Google, Google – Bristol Bears front row prop ahead of Friday night’s game against London Wasps.

There are probably lots of words for it, but the only one we can think of right now is ‘intense’.

Makes Bear Grylls look like your next door neighbour.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And of course …

Source Twitter @BristolBears

