This rugby player’s hilarious pre-match interview went viral because it’s so intense

Sport

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Max Lahiff before, but we’ll never forget him after this pre-match interview by the – Google, Google – Bristol Bears front row prop ahead of Friday night’s game against London Wasps.

There are probably lots of words for it, but the only one we can think of right now is ‘intense’.

Don’t really know what to say about this… 🤷‍♂️ The one, the only @LahiffMax delivering once again in his pitch walk interview! 🤣🤣🤣#BRIvWAS | #BristolBears pic.twitter.com/GwS2wTnABy — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) March 12, 2021

Makes Bear Grylls look like your next door neighbour.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

What an interview 🤣👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/JmDgxKLkwh — Richard Amofa (@RichardAmofa) March 15, 2021

The players speaking with passion (and a fair bit of humour) is great for the game 🏉 https://t.co/FiKSHR5Iz3 — Christian Day (@christianday) March 13, 2021

What a guy. Best interview I’ve seen for well…..? Ever! https://t.co/TV1iR4DH6p — Lee Dixon 💙 (@LeeDixon2) March 14, 2021

And of course …

Source Twitter @BristolBears