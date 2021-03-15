Life

This fun way of getting people to use the stairs not the escalator is simple but brilliantly effective

John Plunkett. Updated March 15th, 2021

Here’s a fabulous way of encouraging people to use the escalator instead of the stairs.

It’s Odenplan station in Stockholm and it’s simple but very effective. Well, the idea’s simple – a bit more complicated in practice, we imagine.

It went viral after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it …

There was also this.

And it may have ended on a bit of a bum note.

Every step counts, right?

READ MORE

This amazing story about ‘Gary Oldman’ and Man on the Moon went viral because, well, no spoilers

Source Twitter buitengebieden_

More from the Poke