This fun way of getting people to use the stairs not the escalator is simple but brilliantly effective

Here’s a fabulous way of encouraging people to use the escalator instead of the stairs.

It’s Odenplan station in Stockholm and it’s simple but very effective. Well, the idea’s simple – a bit more complicated in practice, we imagine.

It went viral after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter.

How you let people take the stairs instead of the escalator..💡 pic.twitter.com/M81ii1VV8w — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 13, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it …

It's funny how we discover again and again that people don't much like to "exercise" but really like to play. https://t.co/l79pbEkLrW — Naomi Kritzer (@NaomiKritzer) March 13, 2021

Fun can change things for the better https://t.co/3Apwi4XRhJ — Ulraf (@_Ulraf_) March 14, 2021

“Life seems to go on without effort when I am filled with music.” https://t.co/JALGkFowDY — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 14, 2021

This is awesome and not surprising it's in Stockholm. Back in the before COVID times, when I traveled a lot more, Stockholm had the most unique and coolest subway stops around. Brilliant idea. An example here: https://t.co/1fIL6UXBNA https://t.co/cPwSLvWg49 — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 13, 2021

There was also this.

Spare a thought for anyone who had to work within earshot. — Max MacKenzie (@CrashMK) March 13, 2021

And it may have ended on a bit of a bum note.

Fun fact: researchers found the effect of the musical stairs wears off after a couple of weeks, so they then pick up the whole thing and move it to another subway station. — Steef (@RijnStevanovic) March 13, 2021

Every step counts, right?

