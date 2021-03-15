This fun way of getting people to use the stairs not the escalator is simple but brilliantly effective
Here’s a fabulous way of encouraging people to use the escalator instead of the stairs.
It’s Odenplan station in Stockholm and it’s simple but very effective. Well, the idea’s simple – a bit more complicated in practice, we imagine.
It went viral after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter.
How you let people take the stairs instead of the escalator..💡 pic.twitter.com/M81ii1VV8w
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 13, 2021
And just a few of the things people were saying about it …
Such a "BIG" moment! https://t.co/EFGgu54sdy
— Michael Ealy (@MichaelEaly) March 14, 2021
It's funny how we discover again and again that people don't much like to "exercise" but really like to play. https://t.co/l79pbEkLrW
— Naomi Kritzer (@NaomiKritzer) March 13, 2021
Fun can change things for the better https://t.co/3Apwi4XRhJ
— Ulraf (@_Ulraf_) March 14, 2021
“Life seems to go on without effort when I am filled with music.” https://t.co/JALGkFowDY
— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 14, 2021
This is awesome and not surprising it's in Stockholm. Back in the before COVID times, when I traveled a lot more, Stockholm had the most unique and coolest subway stops around.
Brilliant idea.
An example here: https://t.co/1fIL6UXBNA https://t.co/cPwSLvWg49
— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 13, 2021
There was also this.
Spare a thought for anyone who had to work within earshot.
— Max MacKenzie (@CrashMK) March 13, 2021
And it may have ended on a bit of a bum note.
Fun fact: researchers found the effect of the musical stairs wears off after a couple of weeks, so they then pick up the whole thing and move it to another subway station.
— Steef (@RijnStevanovic) March 13, 2021
Every step counts, right?
