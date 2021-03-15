Videos

The ins and outs of the Hokey Cokey-style anti social-distancing protest in Hastings

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 15th, 2021

It appears that one of the more creative anti-lockdown protests took place in Hastings, on Sunday, after footage of an enormous circle of adults and children were filmed doing the Hokey Cokey.

According to the Hastings Observer, someone was chanting “We have rights”, though it’s our understanding that the dance can only be carried out by people who also have lefts.

BBC Radio Sussex tweeted a clip.

With most people adhering to Covid rules, the flagrant breach was met with disbelief.

Questions were asked about the difference in attitude between Sussex Police towards a large crowd breaking social-distancing rules and the Met’s attitude towards Saturday’s vigil for Sarah Everard.

These responses have it covered.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

In conclusion …

Let’s hope the people of Hastings pick their battles more carefully in future.

READ MORE

This American lockdown protest against gyms being closed was the ultimate self-own

Source BBC Radio Sussex Image Screengrab

More from the Poke