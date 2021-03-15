The ins and outs of the Hokey Cokey-style anti social-distancing protest in Hastings

Videos

It appears that one of the more creative anti-lockdown protests took place in Hastings, on Sunday, after footage of an enormous circle of adults and children were filmed doing the Hokey Cokey.

According to the Hastings Observer, someone was chanting “We have rights”, though it’s our understanding that the dance can only be carried out by people who also have lefts.

BBC Radio Sussex tweeted a clip.

Police dispersed a crowd doing the #HokeyCokey dance in Alexandra Park in #Hastings yesterday morning. No covid fines were issued. pic.twitter.com/FFNMtStceU — BBC Radio Sussex (@BBCSussex) March 15, 2021

With most people adhering to Covid rules, the flagrant breach was met with disbelief.

Seems like a great time to be holding hands with strangers aye. "Outdoor transition is minimal, please feel free to touch my toddler" https://t.co/W44gdZjgja — Francis Xavier Sowerby Thomas (@FrankyBabes) March 15, 2021

Questions were asked about the difference in attitude between Sussex Police towards a large crowd breaking social-distancing rules and the Met’s attitude towards Saturday’s vigil for Sarah Everard.

Weird how different they acted towards this lot Vs a peaceful vigil for Blessing and Sarah at the weekend, isn't it? https://t.co/W1Dq3zyVLW — Nat (@__nca) March 15, 2021

These responses have it covered.

1.

🎶"You put your death rate UP…"🎶 https://t.co/yi23F1XPRJ — Kevin Core (@KevinCore) March 15, 2021

2.

This is wrong. You should always fine people for the Hokey Cokey. https://t.co/PUSEzJ2aua — Nicola (@scrapegroat) March 15, 2021

3.

40 years in the slammer for every single one is only just. https://t.co/pbcQyEMAJs — David McMenemy (@DrDavidMcMenemy) March 15, 2021

4.

This is the most LiveLaughLove thing I've ever seen. https://t.co/w6Ht8ZgXRx — Garry Bacon (@gbacon85) March 15, 2021

5.

They really missed a trick by not doing 'ring a ring a roses' instead! Amateurs! — ses (@seshort) March 15, 2021

6.

They couldn't cuff them because they put their left hand in, their left hand out… https://t.co/ckZKwMHDKQ — Andrej (@AndrejNkv) March 15, 2021

7.

Meanwhile in #Hastings Efforts to get a new #covid19 viral strain going are underway…https://t.co/jNjsOy1vUe — I’m not one to gossip, but…. (@Spigot696) March 14, 2021

8.

If this was on the Met's turf it'd be your riot squad in, your tear gas out. https://t.co/tqBbOzbINp — Adam Michie (@flicksandtricks) March 15, 2021

In conclusion …

Let’s hope the people of Hastings pick their battles more carefully in future.

