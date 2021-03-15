This shop’s health & safety announcement is a massive facepalm

Weird World

Over on Reddit’s r/facepalm forum, someone has shared a picture of a shop’s notice about how seriously it takes the health of its customers – and for once, it’s not about masks.

This is the notice.

“Fair enough”, you might think – “That’s very responsible of them.”

There’s just one slight problem.

And that’s why it ended up in r/facepalm.

READ MORE

Facepalm of the day

Source r/facepalm Image r/facepalm, Screengrab