This shop’s health & safety announcement is a massive facepalm
Over on Reddit’s r/facepalm forum, someone has shared a picture of a shop’s notice about how seriously it takes the health of its customers – and for once, it’s not about masks.
This is the notice.
“Fair enough”, you might think – “That’s very responsible of them.”
There’s just one slight problem.
And that’s why it ended up in r/facepalm.
READ MORE
Source r/facepalm Image r/facepalm, Screengrab
More from the Poke
Pics
The death of F1 commentary legend Murray Walker revived this clip of him making snooker exciting
Pics
Bob Mortimer’s new Train Guy sketch is as hilariously cringeworthy as ever