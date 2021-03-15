The death of F1 commentary legend Murray Walker revived this clip of him making snooker exciting

Pics

The unmistakable voice of Formula 1, Murray Walker, has passed away at the age of 97. In sporting parlance that he would surely appreciate, he definitely had a good innings.

Very sad to learn that Murray Walker has passed away. @F1 Grand Prix commentator for over 25 years for the BBC and ITV, notably with James Hunt, he was the voice of Formula 1. All the @FIA family pays tribute to him. My thoughts are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NtD178U8HF — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) March 13, 2021

It wasn’t simply a long life, but a full one – graduating from Sandhurst and commanding a Sherman tank during World War II, before enjoying some success in motorcycle racing and trials after his demob.

The late F1 commentator Murray Walker, right, in 1945, as a 21-year-old tank commander, in the 4th Armoured Brigade. He had just crossed the Rhine, when who should be bump into, but his dear old dad, left, who was covering the advance for the British newspapers. pic.twitter.com/1ltrN1Tacu — Lost Glasgow (@LostGlasgow) March 13, 2021

It was, however, for neither of those things nor for his advertising career that he will be remembered, despite creating the slogan ‘Opal Fruits, made to make your mouth water.’.

In his 23 years as a full-time commentator, Murray Walker set the benchmark for creating an atmosphere of unparalleled sporting tension through his passionate relaying of the action.

"There will not be another Murray Walker" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xyRmGcZ9aa — Formula 1 (@F1) March 14, 2021

When he appeared on Top Gear, being interviewed by Jeremy Clarkson, Murray revealed he would have loved to put his commentary skills to good use in the world of snooker – and Clarkson made his wish come true, albeit briefly.

Murray Walker could make ANYTHING exciting with his eccentric commentary style. This is one of my favourites – snooker! "He's missed it, he's missed it, FANTASTIC!!" pic.twitter.com/KQcg5iqN2A — Paul McGinnes 🏁 (@PaulMcG92) March 13, 2021

There couldn’t be a better demonstration of his talent.

There are so many people sharing so many wonderful memories of Murray Walker. I hope his family know how much he was loved.pic.twitter.com/2zxonvbEO6 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 14, 2021

RIP Murray Walker. Legend, icon and gift to impressionists. #MurrayWalker — Rory Bremner 💙 (@rorybremner) March 14, 2021

The definitive voice of F1. Whether he was on camera or in conversation, Murray Walker spoke with a passion for his sport that few can match. His legacy will live on through countless iconic commentary moments. Our thoughts are with his family tonight. Rest in peace, Murray. — Susie Wolff (@Susie_Wolff) March 13, 2021

Formula One driver, Lando Norris, marked the passing of the great man perfectly.

Rest in Peace Murray Walker Legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iAkov2VCnt — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 13, 2021

