The death of F1 commentary legend Murray Walker revived this clip of him making snooker exciting

Poke Staff. Updated March 15th, 2021

The unmistakable voice of Formula 1, Murray Walker, has passed away at the age of 97. In sporting parlance that he would surely appreciate, he definitely had a good innings.

It wasn’t simply a long life, but a full one – graduating from Sandhurst and commanding a Sherman tank during World War II, before enjoying some success in motorcycle racing and trials after his demob.

It was, however, for neither of those things nor for his advertising career that he will be remembered, despite creating the slogan ‘Opal Fruits, made to make your mouth water.’.

In his 23 years as a full-time commentator, Murray Walker set the benchmark for creating an atmosphere of unparalleled sporting tension through his passionate relaying of the action.

When he appeared on Top Gear, being interviewed by Jeremy Clarkson, Murray revealed he would have loved to put his commentary skills to good use in the world of snooker – and Clarkson made his wish come true, albeit briefly.

There couldn’t be a better demonstration of his talent.

Formula One driver, Lando Norris, marked the passing of the great man perfectly.

