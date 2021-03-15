Cat 3 is the most relatable thing we’ll see this week
This video of how three cats approach the same task went wildly viral after it was shared by @danil_chrnyy over on TikTok.
Which cat are you?
@danil_chernyyThe Drift… ##fyp ##cat ##catsoftiktok ##catsvideo
Of course you’re number 3. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it over on Twitter.
When you don’t have time for this crap. pic.twitter.com/JzfWuh8dEz
— (@Wieneraaron) March 13, 2021
Cat 1: Me pre-pandemic
Cat 2: Me a few months into the pandemic
Cat 3: Me now https://t.co/OaLWYzBqWY
— Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) March 14, 2021
Cat 1: One month before deadline
Cat 2: One week before deadline
Cat 3: The night before deadline https://t.co/YuRgevtWvb
— Sibel Oktay (@SibelOktay) March 14, 2021
Elegance.
pic.twitter.com/WvEQ2b0Qut
— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) March 13, 2021
Cat 1: Brainstorming.
Cat 2: Outlining.
Cat 3: Actually writing. https://t.co/Fohoes7DTx
— Eric Smith (@ericsmithrocks) March 14, 2021
Those cups are my plans and Cat 3 is 2020.https://t.co/ZOyVx8PYG1
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 14, 2021
READ MORE
‘Most unsuccessful sneak attack of all time’ is hilarious and totally adorable
Source TikTok @danil_chrnyy H/T @Wieneraaron
More from the Poke
Marjorie Taylor Greene boasted about winning unopposed and it’s a glorious self-own
The ins and outs of the Hokey Cokey-style anti social-distancing protest in Hastings