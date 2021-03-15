Cat 3 is the most relatable thing we’ll see this week

Animals

This video of how three cats approach the same task went wildly viral after it was shared by @danil_chrnyy over on TikTok.

Which cat are you?

Of course you’re number 3. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it over on Twitter.

When you don’t have time for this crap. pic.twitter.com/JzfWuh8dEz — (@Wieneraaron) March 13, 2021

Cat 1: Me pre-pandemic

Cat 2: Me a few months into the pandemic

Cat 3: Me now https://t.co/OaLWYzBqWY — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) March 14, 2021

Cat 1: One month before deadline

Cat 2: One week before deadline

Cat 3: The night before deadline https://t.co/YuRgevtWvb — Sibel Oktay (@SibelOktay) March 14, 2021

Cat 1: Brainstorming. Cat 2: Outlining. Cat 3: Actually writing. https://t.co/Fohoes7DTx — Eric Smith (@ericsmithrocks) March 14, 2021

Those cups are my plans and Cat 3 is 2020.https://t.co/ZOyVx8PYG1 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 14, 2021

Source TikTok @danil_chrnyy H/T @Wieneraaron