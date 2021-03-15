Animals

Cat 3 is the most relatable thing we’ll see this week

Updated March 15th, 2021

This video of how three cats approach the same task went wildly viral after it was shared by @danil_chrnyy over on TikTok.

Which cat are you?

Of course you’re number 3. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it over on Twitter.

Source TikTok @danil_chrnyy H/T @Wieneraaron

