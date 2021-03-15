Pics

Bob Mortimer’s new Train Guy sketch is as hilariously cringeworthy as ever

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 15th, 2021

Bob Mortimer’s brilliantly cringeworthy Train Guy is one of those comedy characters very much rooted in reality.

Anyone who commutes has heard a conversation something like this – whether they wanted to or not.

After an absence that felt far too long, he’s back – with a whole list of hilariously awful new words and phrases.

We fully expect ‘shit-think’ to make it into the dictionary by 2022.

Here’s what tweeters have been saying about Bob’s latest offering.

In case any schedulers are watching …

Perhaps the Geoff Linton knows a guy who knows a guy.

Bob Mortimer’s latest Train Guy might be his best yet

