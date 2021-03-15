Bob Mortimer’s new Train Guy sketch is as hilariously cringeworthy as ever
Bob Mortimer’s brilliantly cringeworthy Train Guy is one of those comedy characters very much rooted in reality.
Anyone who commutes has heard a conversation something like this – whether they wanted to or not.
Train guy pic.twitter.com/ZK00KsUQJ8
— bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) October 30, 2019
After an absence that felt far too long, he’s back – with a whole list of hilariously awful new words and phrases.
Train Guy … idea biscuits pic.twitter.com/RlhxbPmYwj
— bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) March 12, 2021
We fully expect ‘shit-think’ to make it into the dictionary by 2022.
Here’s what tweeters have been saying about Bob’s latest offering.
"Thoughtopsy" is now my go-to phrase for managementspeak. https://t.co/qMY0j47y7W
— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 12, 2021
God save the Train Guy. https://t.co/nDfv5CcqTz
— Dr Paul Widdop (@Fire_and_Skill) March 13, 2021
'Thoughtopsy', 'I went to LOL College' 🤣🤣🤣 Seriously, is there anything better in life than new Train Guy?? Kills me every time. https://t.co/TJnnDDI4Mu
— Maria (@cloud9point1) March 12, 2021
These are brilliant and spot on. I do not miss this part of my commute! https://t.co/OVTQLt9iXn
— Catherine Tackley (@CTackley) March 12, 2021
59 seconds of genius. https://t.co/NydQy9XAYN
— Farmer w/o portfolio (@RBoldan) March 12, 2021
In case any schedulers are watching …
This train guy is class , met many in my time! @RealBobMortimer cant u build a tv series around the characters , it’d be brilliant #geofflinton #shitthink 😂😂
— John Dexter (@johnnydexter) March 12, 2021
Perhaps the Geoff Linton knows a guy who knows a guy.
Source Bob Mortimer
