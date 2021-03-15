Bob Mortimer’s new Train Guy sketch is as hilariously cringeworthy as ever

Pics

Bob Mortimer’s brilliantly cringeworthy Train Guy is one of those comedy characters very much rooted in reality.

Anyone who commutes has heard a conversation something like this – whether they wanted to or not.

After an absence that felt far too long, he’s back – with a whole list of hilariously awful new words and phrases.

Train Guy … idea biscuits pic.twitter.com/RlhxbPmYwj — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) March 12, 2021

We fully expect ‘shit-think’ to make it into the dictionary by 2022.

Here’s what tweeters have been saying about Bob’s latest offering.

"Thoughtopsy" is now my go-to phrase for managementspeak. https://t.co/qMY0j47y7W — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 12, 2021

God save the Train Guy. https://t.co/nDfv5CcqTz — Dr Paul Widdop (@Fire_and_Skill) March 13, 2021

'Thoughtopsy', 'I went to LOL College' 🤣🤣🤣 Seriously, is there anything better in life than new Train Guy?? Kills me every time. https://t.co/TJnnDDI4Mu — Maria (@cloud9point1) March 12, 2021

These are brilliant and spot on. I do not miss this part of my commute! https://t.co/OVTQLt9iXn — Catherine Tackley (@CTackley) March 12, 2021

59 seconds of genius. https://t.co/NydQy9XAYN — Farmer w/o portfolio (@RBoldan) March 12, 2021

In case any schedulers are watching …

This train guy is class , met many in my time! @RealBobMortimer cant u build a tv series around the characters , it’d be brilliant #geofflinton #shitthink 😂😂 — John Dexter (@johnnydexter) March 12, 2021

Perhaps the Geoff Linton knows a guy who knows a guy.

READ MORE

Bob Mortimer’s latest Train Guy might be his best yet

Source Bob Mortimer Image Screengrab