These might be the worst – or best – Mother’s Day decorations you see today
One mum – or mom – in the US might be wishing her little darlings would just bring her breakfast in bed and some flowers – and completely avoid public displays of affection.
A Redditor named u/AskamilliusReddiquis spotted this home to a mother of three, where someone had gone all-in on the crafts.
Hopefully, the artist knew their mom’s sense of humour enough to be confident she wouldn’t be offended – or ground them.
Still …there’d better have been breakfast in bed, too.
