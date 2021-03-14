This Fox News presenter’s accidentally aired pee song got the pisstakes it deserves

Twitter

Fox New presenter Greg Gutfeld fell victim to one of the perils of live TV on Friday, when he unwittingly broadcast a song about his need to pee.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy shared the excruciating moment.

so this just happened live on Fox pic.twitter.com/1b7WNhu6q7 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 12, 2021

It seems he didn’t realise he was on air – or an adult in the company of work colleagues.

Twitter was flush with comments like these.

This is the only clip from Fox that I will encourage people to watch. https://t.co/Ak6tH0aM3T — Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) March 13, 2021

I'd watch Fox News every day if this was the content. (Now onto some hot cancel culture debate and blaming LeBron James and AOC and for destroying the suburbs!) https://t.co/ywRpH2gZ9s — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 12, 2021

They never run out of ways to embarrass themselves, do they.#CancelFox #cancelFoxNews — Sean #BlackLivesMatter (@SeanFlan45) March 12, 2021

Takes the phrase: piss poor quality to a whole new level. https://t.co/cNVqSUlkOc — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) March 12, 2021

Kim Masters summed it up.

By far the most rational and coherent position any Fox News “talent” has ever articulated. https://t.co/hAX0u58moj — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) March 12, 2021

