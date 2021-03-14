Twitter

This Fox News presenter’s accidentally aired pee song got the pisstakes it deserves

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 14th, 2021

Fox New presenter Greg Gutfeld fell victim to one of the perils of live TV on Friday, when he unwittingly broadcast a song about his need to pee.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy shared the excruciating moment.

It seems he didn’t realise he was on air – or an adult in the company of work colleagues.

Twitter was flush with comments like these.

Kim Masters summed it up.

Source Oliver Darcy

