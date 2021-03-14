15 DIY Mother’s Day cards that you wouldn’t find at Hallmark

Pics

This is what it looks like in the card section of the local supermarket just before closing time the night before Mother’s Day.



But some smart parents get the kids to make a card – because it’s more personal, it’s made with love …it costs less – and it’s guaranteed to be unique.

Here are 15 lovingly crafted cards for some lucky – or unlucky – mums, and they’re not all entirely safe for work.

1. “Thank u 4 not leaving me in a box somewhere”



2. The ultimate seal of approval



3. Is this a threat?



4. Marvel-ous



5. This one Ern(ie)s a round of applause



6. There’s a certain logic



7. My son literally drew himself as a d#*k head on his Mother’s Day card. Letting it ride!



8. That third icon is apparently a hand pointing



