Simply 13 funny pictures we’ve seen this week

To help take the edge off a long week, here are 13 of the funniest pictures we’ve seen over the last seven days.
1.
‘This is the most perfect photo I took in 7 years as a cat owner’
2.
‘There’s a gap in the cabinets because of an angled sink. Countertops get installed on Monday’
3.
‘On the bottom of my coffee bag’
4.
‘A net to stop the dog from distracting you when driving. The dog:’
5.
‘Pretending to be a sophisticated, tea-drinking adult while in a zoom meeting, when really …’
6.
‘Finally, a lotion that gets me’
7.
‘The universal pandemic experience: eating garbage and falling asleep on the nearest comfortable thing’
8.
‘A windy day!’
9.
Couldn’t go out to celebrate my birthday during lockdown, so I threw a party for myself.
10.
‘Fox sleeping on skylight :)’
11.
‘He said he was fishing for laughs’
12.
‘Branch Manager and Assistant Branch Manager’
13.
‘Painters had to mask off the pantry but still had our backs’
