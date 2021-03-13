Simply 13 funny pictures we’ve seen this week

Best Of

To help take the edge off a long week, here are 13 of the funniest pictures we’ve seen over the last seven days.

1.

‘This is the most perfect photo I took in 7 years as a cat owner’



(via Reddit u/ode26)

2.

‘There’s a gap in the cabinets because of an angled sink. Countertops get installed on Monday’

(via Reddit u/HappyFirst)

3.

‘On the bottom of my coffee bag’

(via Reddit u/kupo_kupo_wark)

4.

‘A net to stop the dog from distracting you when driving. The dog:’

(via Reddit u/zenru Imgur )

5.

‘Pretending to be a sophisticated, tea-drinking adult while in a zoom meeting, when really …’

(via Reddit u/likeneelyohara)

6.

‘Finally, a lotion that gets me’



(via Reddit u/KellyBelly916)

7.

‘The universal pandemic experience: eating garbage and falling asleep on the nearest comfortable thing’



(via Reddit u/revital9)

8.

‘A windy day!’

(via Reddit u/beluuuuuuga)

9.

Couldn’t go out to celebrate my birthday during lockdown, so I threw a party for myself.

(via Reddit u/MissJinxed)

10.

‘Fox sleeping on skylight :)’

(via Reddit u/1in7billion_)

11.

‘He said he was fishing for laughs’

(via Reddit u/tauredhiel13)

12.

‘Branch Manager and Assistant Branch Manager’

(via Reddit u/upvoter222)

13.

‘Painters had to mask off the pantry but still had our backs’



(via Reddit u/WolftankPick)

READ MORE

23 takedowns that were so good there was simply no coming back