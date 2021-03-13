Parents are sharing the stupid mistakes their kids will never let them forget – 23 funniest

Life

Parents have been sharing the silly and mostly very stupid things they did that their children will never, ever let them forget.

It all began with this tweet by @toddedillard and it’s a very funny (and entirely relatable) read.

asked my 5-year-old what she wanted for dinner and she said “not a burned quesadilla” bc in the summer of 2019 I overcooked one side of her quesadilla — todd dillard (@toddedillard) March 3, 2021

It prompted no end of responses from parents for whom it was all too real. Here are our favourites.

1.

One time we had to take money from our son’s piggy bank to pay the babysitter in cash. Drove to ATM first thing next morning to reimburse him. Ten years later, he still talks about that one time we stole all of his money. — Denise Massar (@denisemassar) March 3, 2021

2.

My mom forgot to replace my tooth with money from the tooth fairy. The next day she took me to her work at a senior center and when they asked about my missing tooth i wouldn’t shut up about being ripped off. Got loads of money from the seniors. — Mercy (@_mercyaguilar) March 4, 2021

3.

My mom burned my Pete’s Dragon lunchbox in the oven because she put it in there to dry it (wtf?!!) and it took her hunting one down and buying it for my 41st birthday for me to get over it. pic.twitter.com/0MCe4X2s6H — Al Miller (@BigAlHTX) March 4, 2021

4.

At a crosswalk with the stroller, I stopped short once, thinking a car was going when it wasn’t.

Now, a year later, at every crosswalk my toddler says loudly to me (and to anyone else who can hear): “DONT GET SCARED!” — 🏳️‍🌈 Alex London 🏳️‍🌈 (@ca_london) March 4, 2021

5.

I once boiled my kids bath toys to kill some germs and I forgot about them and they didn’t survive. The next day she told a group of moms at the playground: “my mommy burned all my toys” 🙄 — CLAIRE 🌊😷 (@Clairebeario729) March 4, 2021

6.

My older brother convinced me to eat a chicken bullion cube by telling me it was a crouton. I can still taste it. It’s been 45 years. — Jenn R-J (@jennfel) March 4, 2021

7.

I took my daughter and her best friend, Hannah, to a play three years ago (both were 4 yrs old). It was a big deal, they both dressed up and Hannah even brought a purse. My older sons went as well. We pull up to a parking meter, I can’t find any change in the car so I ask Hannah — Davey D. (@dawgplasma) March 4, 2021

if she has any money in her purse. To this day, every time Hannah comes over the boys ask me if I’m going to borrow money from her. Every time I’m caught not carrying cash, which is all the time, the boys ask if I need to call Hannah. — Davey D. (@dawgplasma) March 4, 2021

8.

Two years ago I accidentally grabbed cumin instead of cinnamon to make cookies with my 6 yo nephew. I corrected the mistake with a new batter before they went in the oven but he hasn’t let me know peace in the 730 days since it happened. 🥴 — chantel. (@chantelelise_) March 4, 2021

9.

I grazed a chin in a coat zipping incident 10+ years ago. It comes up every time a coat is worn 🤦‍♀️ — Tara McGovern (@TaraMcDutch) March 4, 2021

10.

Once, I brought the wrong kind of snack when picking up my youngest from kindergarten (or thereabouts), and she said

“What kind of a dad are you, anyway?” 😂 — always our enemy is our foe at home (@DarkandWondrous) March 3, 2021

11.

My mom accidentally stepped on the first fish I ever caught when I was 8. It was left on the dock and had an almost cartoonish footprint of a shoe indented across the middle of it.

I’m in my late 30s and still bring it up annually to her. — Pete Jolicoeur (@PeteJolicoeur) March 4, 2021

12.