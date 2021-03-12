‘Winston Churchill sings the best of Queen’ is 42 seconds very well spent
Comedian Alasdair Beckett-King has been working his magic again, this time on Winston Churchill singing Queen’s greatest hits. Of course he has!
Winston Churchill sings the best of Queen: pic.twitter.com/ue2Bfuy1mN
— Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) March 12, 2021
And just in case you were wondering, here’s where @MisterABK’s inspiration struck.
‘I’ve always thought there was something weird about the lyrics for Flash Gordon, but it took me years to realise it sounds a bit like a Winston Churchill speech, he told us.
‘It was actually the line “he’s just a man… with a man’s courage” (which doesn’t feature in the video) that made me twig.’
