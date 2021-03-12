‘Winston Churchill sings the best of Queen’ is 42 seconds very well spent

Videos

Comedian Alasdair Beckett-King has been working his magic again, this time on Winston Churchill singing Queen’s greatest hits. Of course he has!

Winston Churchill sings the best of Queen: pic.twitter.com/ue2Bfuy1mN — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) March 12, 2021

And just in case you were wondering, here’s where @MisterABK’s inspiration struck.

‘I’ve always thought there was something weird about the lyrics for Flash Gordon, but it took me years to realise it sounds a bit like a Winston Churchill speech, he told us. ‘It was actually the line “he’s just a man… with a man’s courage” (which doesn’t feature in the video) that made me twig.’

I expected just another singing face, and instead I found greatness. — Kung Fu Man (@KungFuMan316) March 12, 2021

Think I’m just going to have this on a loop for a bit, like whalesong. — Darrell Maclaine (@maclockdown) March 12, 2021

