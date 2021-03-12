Videos

‘Winston Churchill sings the best of Queen’ is 42 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated March 12th, 2021

Comedian Alasdair Beckett-King has been working his magic again, this time on Winston Churchill singing Queen’s greatest hits. Of course he has!

And just in case you were wondering, here’s where @MisterABK’s inspiration struck.

‘I’ve always thought there was something weird about the lyrics for Flash Gordon, but it took me years to realise it sounds a bit like a Winston Churchill speech, he told us.

‘It was actually the line “he’s just a man… with a man’s courage” (which doesn’t feature in the video) that made me twig.’

