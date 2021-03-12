News

9 crushing blows to the Tory MP who wants UK wind turbines to use British wind

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 12th, 2021

In light of the government’s pledge to invest £95 million in green energy across Teesside and the Humber Region, the Minister for Small Business, Paul Scully, appeared on Sky News to fill in some details.

One of those details was a little unexpected.

We’re guessing he didn’t study meteorology before he got into politics – or that he knows something about UK border control that the rest of us and Covid-19 don’t.

Twitter dealt his theory a few blows.

If this nonsense seems familiar, it might be because it’s in much the same vein as this statement by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Why, yes, he is pro-Brexit. Why do you ask?

