9 crushing blows to the Tory MP who wants UK wind turbines to use British wind

In light of the government’s pledge to invest £95 million in green energy across Teesside and the Humber Region, the Minister for Small Business, Paul Scully, appeared on Sky News to fill in some details.

One of those details was a little unexpected.

Paul Scully tells Sky News that we're going to use "British wind" to power UK homes with renewable energy. 😂 pic.twitter.com/L3zsyNli6h — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 11, 2021

We’re guessing he didn’t study meteorology before he got into politics – or that he knows something about UK border control that the rest of us and Covid-19 don’t.

Twitter dealt his theory a few blows.

Does someone want to tell him? pic.twitter.com/iqx5Vd7XZo — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) March 11, 2021

Can't the British wind turbines be adapted to accept continental wind? Maybe two blades instead of three? — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) March 11, 2021

Idiot Paul Scully has taken Brexit irrationality to new depths, boasting that offshore wind farms will be powered by British wind. Gale force flatulence, straight from a Brexit arse. — Ian collins (@Iancoll94354676) March 11, 2021

I have serious concerns with this. How will we prevent EU wind crossing our borders and using our wind turbines? Have the government considered covering the UK in some sort of protective dome, a bit like a large-scale Eden Project? https://t.co/MbYXJOGQBt — getnorthern – “a discrace to Britain” (@getnorthern) March 11, 2021

"British wind, yes. Good, strong, honest, British wind. Not this limp, vapid Continental wind smelling of Gauloises and sauerkraut but proper old red white and blue wind. The wind that filled the sails of Drake's ships. The wind that flowed over the wings of Spitfires." https://t.co/X1UklY4jLK — Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) March 11, 2021

“British wind, Eddie. Best in the world!” pic.twitter.com/yRc0IJ4YK5 — Matt Smith (@utb_smith) March 11, 2021

"And then he said he wants to use British wind to power UK homes with renewable energy." pic.twitter.com/EWvBtAq6DD — june lewins (@joonloons) March 11, 2021

Can anyone help? I’m not liking this British wind, any chance someone can send me some Spanish wind as it’s a bit cold outside! Cheers — Becky (@LfcBecky) March 11, 2021

If this nonsense seems familiar, it might be because it’s in much the same vein as this statement by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Jacob Rees-Mogg – "The key is we've got our fish back. They are now British fish, & they're better & happier fish for it." 😬 Mr Speaker – Obviously there's overwhelming evidence for that. pic.twitter.com/pTrcEVdr0w — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 14, 2021

Why, yes, he is pro-Brexit. Why do you ask?

Source Haggis UK Image Screengrab, Thomas Reaubourg on Unsplash