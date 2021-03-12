News

This Fox News guest on why the Queen can’t be racist is a proper jaw-dropper

John Plunkett. Updated March 12th, 2021

There’s been no end of debate and speculation this week about racism within the royal family following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Specifically, about which royal it was who expressed concerns about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

This Fox News guest was having none of it, however, and his reasoning why the royal family can’t possibly be racist went viral because, well, watch.

Just in case you’re wondering, it’s – Google, Google – Richard Mineards, a columnist for California’s Montecito Journal.

Here’s what he had to say.

“I don’t think the royal family is racist.

“You’ve got to remember that for nearly half a century, the queen has been the head of the Commonwealth, which is a number of lands around the world that were from the colonial days, and the majority of the people who live in those lands are Black or Asian.

“So the queen is far from being a racist, and I don’t think the royal family as a whole is racist, as William said this morning in London.”

And let that be the last word on the matter! Anyone?

To conclude …

