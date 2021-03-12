This Fox News guest on why the Queen can’t be racist is a proper jaw-dropper

News

There’s been no end of debate and speculation this week about racism within the royal family following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Specifically, about which royal it was who expressed concerns about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

This Fox News guest was having none of it, however, and his reasoning why the royal family can’t possibly be racist went viral because, well, watch.

Fox Guest: “The Queen has been the head only the commonwealth, which has a number of lands around the world from the colonial days, and the majority of the people that live in those lands are Black or Asian. So the queen is far from being a racist.” pic.twitter.com/19YAvWmOse — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 11, 2021

Just in case you’re wondering, it’s – Google, Google – Richard Mineards, a columnist for California’s Montecito Journal.

Here’s what he had to say.

“I don’t think the royal family is racist. “You’ve got to remember that for nearly half a century, the queen has been the head of the Commonwealth, which is a number of lands around the world that were from the colonial days, and the majority of the people who live in those lands are Black or Asian. “So the queen is far from being a racist, and I don’t think the royal family as a whole is racist, as William said this morning in London.”

And let that be the last word on the matter! Anyone?

WTF? “I have black subjects” is even worse than “I have black friends.” — Mommie (@MommieEki) March 11, 2021

I just blinked so hard and fast I levitated off the floor. https://t.co/P7fut5uC1q — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 11, 2021

I don’t think the immediate royal family is racist, but this is the most ludicrous attempt to make that case I could imagine 😂😂 — WiredFire (@wiredfire) March 11, 2021

WHAT DO THEY THINK COLONIZER MEANS?! 😭 https://t.co/NDdZbvGuhK — Brooke Obie (@BrookeObie) March 11, 2021

“Some of my best colonies are Black.” — David Knowles (@writerknowles) March 11, 2021

do they….. do they hear the words they're saying? do they know the meaning of those words? https://t.co/14Tee1fzsV — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 11, 2021

How did the commonwealth acquire those lands around the world? — SistahAsali👠💄 (@SistahAsali) March 11, 2021

We’ll never know. — Molly Bearman (@selfawarehoot) March 11, 2021

To conclude …

Satire raises the white flag & surrenders, okay Fox TV you win…we’re not topping this https://t.co/drD4E4kE21 — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) March 12, 2021

