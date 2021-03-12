Seven hilarious Mash Report moments that went wildly viral

Entertainment

BBC2’s satirical comedy show The Mash Report is coming to an end after four series, the BBC confirmed today.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about the demise of the show, fronted by Nish Kumar and featuring Rachel Parris and Ellie Taylor.

The Mash Report was the best UK topical comedy show for decades and also ironically gave right wing comic @GeoffNorcott a regular platform to do his stuff. Very bad decision to axe it. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 12, 2021

The Mash Report, a comedy program critical of the government has been axed by the state broadcaster, reportedly for political reasons, and at the behest of a director general appointed by the government. Finally, a stone cold example of what 'cancel culture' looks like. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 12, 2021

The Mash Report has been cancelled and I expect the free-speech campaigners to be outraged at this axing of a show any moment now. After all, they think it is TERRIBLE to be cancelled no matter what the political opinions are. It's their whole thing. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 12, 2021

Here’s what Nish himself had to say.

A lot of people are asking me for a comment and here it is: pic.twitter.com/C9ghSERUMy — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) March 12, 2021

The Mash Report has been responsible for numerous viral moments over the years, and here are 7 of the best.

1.

2.

The only message you need for #InternationalWomensDay… 👊 pic.twitter.com/LUJiZUZGMw — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) March 8, 2019

3.

4.

Is #TheMashReport just self-adulatory liberal propaganda? 🤷‍♂️ Here’s @RachelParris with a brief guide to BBC impartiality… 😂📺 pic.twitter.com/BkazKMjiH4 — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) November 27, 2018

5.

6.

*Jacob Rees-Mogg's Unicef Comments* Was Jacob Rees-Mogg born this way or is it a lifestyle choice? pic.twitter.com/0y0JdOzTza — Marie-Ann Hates Brexit 💙 #FBPE #RejoinEU 👀 (@MarieAnnUK) December 19, 2020

7.

And also this.

It was fun get to say stuff like this on #TheMashReport

Particularly the unexpected reaction in the room.pic.twitter.com/edtTgTEgjK — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) March 12, 2021

And of course this.