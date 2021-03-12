Weird World

People love this woman’s petty revenge on a workmate who stole her lunch

Poke Staff. Updated March 12th, 2021

Everyone loves a tale of petty revenge and they don’t come much better than this.

Back in the day when we all used to work somewhere other than our own home, there was nothing more infuriating than a workmate nicking your lunch, or your teabags, or you milk, or your job.

Anyway, someone nicked this woman’s eggs and her student son @_kamoafo posted what she did next and it’s fair to say people loved it, they really loved it.

And here’s the note in close-up.

“ATTENTION ATTENTION ATTENTION!!!!!

“To whom it may concern: I had a carton of eggs in the fridge and it’s gone! Whoever took those eggs, please know that those eggs are not chicken eggs and are not meant for consumption.

“If you have not consumed them please discard but if you have, please see me for the antidote.

“They are eggs from a rare bird in Africa! Thank you, Ama.”

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And finally …

READ MORE

This complaint blows ‘the customer is always right’ clean out of the water

Source Twitter @_kamoafo

More from the Poke