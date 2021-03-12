People love this woman’s petty revenge on a workmate who stole her lunch

Weird World

Everyone loves a tale of petty revenge and they don’t come much better than this.

Back in the day when we all used to work somewhere other than our own home, there was nothing more infuriating than a workmate nicking your lunch, or your teabags, or you milk, or your job.

Anyway, someone nicked this woman’s eggs and her student son @_kamoafo posted what she did next and it’s fair to say people loved it, they really loved it.

So my mom saw that her eggs were missing at work so she posted this note. Later some white dude came to her stressed af for the antidote thinking he was going to die 😭😭😭 ngl this is genius pic.twitter.com/rdHENrOYxf — Kojo (@_kamoafo) March 10, 2021

And here’s the note in close-up.

“ATTENTION ATTENTION ATTENTION!!!!! “To whom it may concern: I had a carton of eggs in the fridge and it’s gone! Whoever took those eggs, please know that those eggs are not chicken eggs and are not meant for consumption. “If you have not consumed them please discard but if you have, please see me for the antidote. “They are eggs from a rare bird in Africa! Thank you, Ama.”

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I woulda taken it further… made him drink some mad concoction after he confessed and then been like "only joking 😫🤷‍♀️" 😂 — Ty (@TweetieeTy) March 10, 2021

Making xenophobia work in your favour >>> — Sunchi 🌼 (@SunchiiChenn) March 10, 2021

LOLOLOL. What did she give him as an “antidote”? — muh • kay (@__mekeyy) March 10, 2021

After he confessed, he is paying her back for the eggs 😂 — Kojo (@_kamoafo) March 10, 2021

Him: “Fa”in ell I took your eggs what’s the-

Your Mum: pic.twitter.com/Px9k7Iii2f — #ENDSARS (@__dipoola) March 10, 2021

And finally …

My mother is cracking up and appreciates all your positive comments towards her🙏🏾❤️ she’s glad most people could have a good laugh — Kojo (@_kamoafo) March 11, 2021

Source Twitter @_kamoafo