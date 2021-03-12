Videos

‘Internet drama part 5: 15,000 pound horse’ is today’s mane attraction

Poke Staff. Updated March 12th, 2021

The wonderful Lubalin is back with more internet drama he’s spotted and made into a song. This dispute about the weight of a horse might be the best new country song you hear anytime soon.

Don’t you just hate being called a lair by somone who doesn’t know everything about horse?

Exactly. How dare she suggest someone’s horse isn’t more than four times the previous record weight?

Twitter gave it the love it deserves – and here’s a little bit of it.

In case you were wondering, there was a little more info on the megahorse.

Presumably, she’s off to feed her animals growth hormone.

Source Lubalin

