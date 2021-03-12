‘Internet drama part 5: 15,000 pound horse’ is today’s mane attraction

Videos

The wonderful Lubalin is back with more internet drama he’s spotted and made into a song. This dispute about the weight of a horse might be the best new country song you hear anytime soon.

internet drama part 5: 15,000 pound horse 🐴 pic.twitter.com/IUlx4kgxCX — Lubalin (@lubalin_vibe_co) March 11, 2021

Don’t you just hate being called a lair by somone who doesn’t know everything about horse?

i think it’s time abby got off her high horse — Lubalin (@lubalin_vibe_co) March 11, 2021

Exactly. How dare she suggest someone’s horse isn’t more than four times the previous record weight?

Twitter gave it the love it deserves – and here’s a little bit of it.

yes and thank you! https://t.co/JVKx1zSd8I — alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) March 11, 2021

These make me SO FREAKING HAPPY. https://t.co/3sUBtxaXy0 — Katee Robert – ABEL out now! (@katee_robert) March 11, 2021

This is senseless and the funniest thing I’ve seen in a long while. Needed it. https://t.co/upxNGwlMFL — Adam B. Hill, M.D. (@Adamhill1212) March 12, 2021

This series is my write-in for the Grammy's. Please accept my nomination @RecordingAcad — JT Houk (@HoukasaurusRex) March 12, 2021

In case you were wondering, there was a little more info on the megahorse.

The rest of the story – we finally get an explanation pic.twitter.com/oTLLqPMk2J — Dustin Hoffman (@87Dustin71) March 11, 2021

Presumably, she’s off to feed her animals growth hormone.

