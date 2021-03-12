‘Internet drama part 5: 15,000 pound horse’ is today’s mane attraction
The wonderful Lubalin is back with more internet drama he’s spotted and made into a song. This dispute about the weight of a horse might be the best new country song you hear anytime soon.
internet drama part 5: 15,000 pound horse 🐴 pic.twitter.com/IUlx4kgxCX
— Lubalin (@lubalin_vibe_co) March 11, 2021
Don’t you just hate being called a lair by somone who doesn’t know everything about horse?
i think it’s time abby got off her high horse
— Lubalin (@lubalin_vibe_co) March 11, 2021
Exactly. How dare she suggest someone’s horse isn’t more than four times the previous record weight?
Twitter gave it the love it deserves – and here’s a little bit of it.
yes and thank you! https://t.co/JVKx1zSd8I
— alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) March 11, 2021
These make me SO FREAKING HAPPY. https://t.co/3sUBtxaXy0
— Katee Robert – ABEL out now! (@katee_robert) March 11, 2021
HE'S BACK ! https://t.co/bJd1Z10arf
— Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) March 11, 2021
This is senseless and the funniest thing I’ve seen in a long while. Needed it. https://t.co/upxNGwlMFL
— Adam B. Hill, M.D. (@Adamhill1212) March 12, 2021
This series is my write-in for the Grammy's. Please accept my nomination @RecordingAcad
— JT Houk (@HoukasaurusRex) March 12, 2021
In case you were wondering, there was a little more info on the megahorse.
The rest of the story – we finally get an explanation pic.twitter.com/oTLLqPMk2J
— Dustin Hoffman (@87Dustin71) March 11, 2021
Presumably, she’s off to feed her animals growth hormone.
READ MORE
This singer set internet spats to music and people can’t stop watching
Source Lubalin Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
9 crushing blows to the Tory MP who wants UK wind turbines to use British wind
The hilarious video of these toddler twins’ all-night party has gone viral all over again