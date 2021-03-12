Twitter

This thread of hilarious plant names suggests botanists are not okay

Poke Staff. Updated March 12th, 2021

That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet”, wrote Shakespeare, as Juliet bemoaned her family being at war with that of her new love, Romeo.

But what if that rose were called by the genuine names ‘Tipsy imperial concubine’ or ‘Golden showers’? They may well smell as sweet, but you probably wouldn’t give them to your mum for Mother’s Day.

Over on Twitter, creative director, writer and filmmaker, Stu Royall, has shared a thread of some very funny plant names he spotted, and we really thought they deserved a wider audience.

Here’s how it started.

Let nobody say Stu didn’t do his research.

This is what he dug up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Things took a bit of a turn.

6.

7.

8.

Stu had a slight crisis of conscience about the thread.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke