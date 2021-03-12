This thread of hilarious plant names suggests botanists are not okay

Twitter

“That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet”, wrote Shakespeare, as Juliet bemoaned her family being at war with that of her new love, Romeo.

But what if that rose were called by the genuine names ‘Tipsy imperial concubine’ or ‘Golden showers’? They may well smell as sweet, but you probably wouldn’t give them to your mum for Mother’s Day.

Over on Twitter, creative director, writer and filmmaker, Stu Royall, has shared a thread of some very funny plant names he spotted, and we really thought they deserved a wider audience.

Here’s how it started.

Might fuck around and do a ✨thread✨ on the best plant names pic.twitter.com/lfqcg5Zll3 — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) March 9, 2021

Let nobody say Stu didn’t do his research.

Just remembered I don't know any plant names. brb studying botany. — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) March 9, 2021

This is what he dug up.

1.

Ah yes, the two genders pic.twitter.com/bAXC55EfZK — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) March 9, 2021

2.

me when I'm told to go back to the office pic.twitter.com/nTrIsvsc7x — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) March 9, 2021

3.

Hardy mums in your area are looking for love pic.twitter.com/yPciHDpFM1 — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) March 9, 2021

4.

I like to think these were all named on the same day pic.twitter.com/4LX4aVlaIr — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) March 9, 2021

5.

Knock knock

Who's there?

Interrupted F…

INTERRUPTED FERN WHO! pic.twitter.com/b6iVWnlafh — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) March 9, 2021

Things took a bit of a turn.

Hold up, we’ve reached the ‘botanists are not ok’ section — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) March 9, 2021

6.

Men will literally name all the plants instead of going to therapy pic.twitter.com/y9lu7qbxoI — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) March 9, 2021

7.

Guys we get it, you're virgins pic.twitter.com/LV6CsZB6dy — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) March 9, 2021

8.

Surprised they found this one pic.twitter.com/fBn8eyMuTT — Stu Royall (@stu_bot3000) March 9, 2021

Stu had a slight crisis of conscience about the thread.