This complaint blows ‘the customer is always right’ clean out of the water
They used to say “The customer is always right.”, but we doubt they meant this customer.
somebody come look at this pic.twitter.com/EK5u7buofu
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 10, 2021
We’re very impressed by how Zada’s Vault handled that, and we can’t imagine many people would have been so generous.
Tweeters thought so, too – amongst other things.
Just want to shoutout @zadasvault for her professionalism 🤣
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 10, 2021
You canNOT be old enough to order something online & not know what a dozen is https://t.co/AJ8gmmxZMt
— Slap 👋🏽👋🏾👋🏿 (@Im_Slap) March 11, 2021
These CANNOT be the children that Whitney said was our future pic.twitter.com/4EaeDF9FFd
— MsNikkiBaby85 (@RhondaNicole25) March 10, 2021
Screams in math. https://t.co/n6K8K8ZhLD
— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 10, 2021
The life of a small business owner I swear to God LMAO https://t.co/sF1k0OO4Jh
— steph (@steph_anoodle) March 11, 2021
Zada’s Vault responded to the positive reactions with this hilarious code.
To give a little something back to everyone. I have two active coupon codes you can choose from!
dubzen – use the code: dubzen to receive 20% off your total order
then/than – use the code: then/than to receive free shipping(US only)#dubzen pic.twitter.com/ht2luXEV1P
— Zada's Vault (@zadasvault) March 11, 2021
