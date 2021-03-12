Weird World

This complaint blows ‘the customer is always right’ clean out of the water

Poke Staff. Updated March 12th, 2021

They used to say “The customer is always right.”, but we doubt they meant this customer.

We’re very impressed by how Zada’s Vault handled that, and we can’t imagine many people would have been so generous.

Tweeters thought so, too – amongst other things.

Zada’s Vault responded to the positive reactions with this hilarious code.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

12 times the customer was very, very wrong

Source Philip Lewis Image Philip Lewis, Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash

More from the Poke