Conspiracy theory of the week
We’re grateful to @ladyjazmana for sharing this important conspiracy theory about Prince Harry and Kylie Minogue which wins, you guessed it, conspiracy theory of the week.
New fave thing I’ve ever seen in a Lady Di Facebook group 😂 pic.twitter.com/S1S75C69ms
— Dame Lady Jaz (@ladyjazmana) March 10, 2021
And here it is in close-up.
Makes absolute sense. And no matter how serious (or otherwise) it is intended, still made us laugh.
There’s a lot here, but LISA SCOTT LEE’s British sound has properly done me in
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/MV66BTA3gD
— Colin Davies (@ColinDavi_es) March 10, 2021
People never fail to amaze me https://t.co/WzeRZX8Jfc
— Andrew MFC (@andrewmfc) March 11, 2021
this is a masterpiece https://t.co/xzcigai9a6
— Heidi Stephens (@heidistephens) March 10, 2021
Source Twitter @ladyjazmana
