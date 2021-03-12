Weird World

We’re grateful to @ladyjazmana for sharing this important conspiracy theory about Prince Harry and Kylie Minogue which wins, you guessed it, conspiracy theory of the week.

New fave thing I’ve ever seen in a Lady Di Facebook group 😂 pic.twitter.com/S1S75C69ms — Dame Lady Jaz (@ladyjazmana) March 10, 2021

And here it is in close-up.

Makes absolute sense. And no matter how serious (or otherwise) it is intended, still made us laugh.

There’s a lot here, but LISA SCOTT LEE’s British sound has properly done me in 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/MV66BTA3gD — Colin Davies (@ColinDavi_es) March 10, 2021

People never fail to amaze me https://t.co/WzeRZX8Jfc — Andrew MFC (@andrewmfc) March 11, 2021

this is a masterpiece https://t.co/xzcigai9a6 — Heidi Stephens (@heidistephens) March 10, 2021

Source Twitter @ladyjazmana