Zoom meetings have taken over the world – 17 favourite funny tweets

One side-effect of the coronavirus pandemic has been the rise of the Zoom meeting – other video-conferencing platforms are available.

Even the vaccine probably won’t crush their popularity, now that companies realise they can get away without providing tea and biscuits.

Video calling has also allowed awards nights to go ahead in a Covid-safe way, as was beautifully demonstrated during the recent Golden Globes. It quickly became apparent that the actors had the same attitude to Zoom awards as the rest of us do to Zoom meetings.

I bet Jeff Daniels didn’t even tell his wife that he’s nominated. “Where you going?” “Gotta Zoom meeting for work real quick be back in ten” pic.twitter.com/GyYj92mzzA — Nate Adams 🔜 #SXSW21 (@TheOnlyCritic) March 1, 2021

Al Pacino is me in every Zoom meeting that could have been an email pic.twitter.com/SxY3FyzzVe — Momina. 💭 (@toppingofirony) March 1, 2021

Me showing up to a 10AM Zoom meeting after waking up at 9:59. pic.twitter.com/gnQYlbFDfI — Christian Becker (@TheAmazingBeck) March 1, 2021

when I realize 20 minutes into a zoom meeting that I don't actually need to be there #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/FZGSIzgwgL — Betches (@betchesluvthis) March 1, 2021

Nobody: Me checking myself out in the camera during a zoom meeting: pic.twitter.com/wFWb26KKmx — Thiccsus- patron saint of iced coffee (@REBL_103) March 1, 2021

We decided to see what people have been saying about the platform that’s part of the new normal.

1.

It was his third 8am Zoom meeting this week, and Phil was not in the fucking mood. Cynthia had been droning on for ten minutes now, and the woman sounded like she ate spreadsheets and shit flowcharts. He also swore that if she said “synergy” one more time, he would lose his shit. pic.twitter.com/Vs7JzM8rHt — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) February 28, 2021

2.

zoom call pic.twitter.com/kpxQWKEKBY — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) March 1, 2021

3.

Putting your best smile on for the daily Zoom call… pic.twitter.com/7keRSQ6gMi — Shaun the Sheep (@shaunthesheep) March 1, 2021

4.

The kids who reminded the teacher they forgot to assign homework grew up to be the coworkers who bring up a new point as everyone is leaving the Zoom meeting — Betches (@betchesluvthis) February 26, 2021

5.

March 2020: Let's get on a Zoom call with our friends and hang out March 2021: If anyone even says the word "Zoom" I will scream for an unreasonable amount of time — Just Some Guy | Black Lives Matter (@Home_Halfway) March 10, 2021

6.

Zoom meeting with cat pic.twitter.com/wVrua9xVMq — my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) February 27, 2021

7.