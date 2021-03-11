‘Would you like a Sub sandwich with your sauce?’
The unique selling point of the Subway sandwich franchise is that the customer is in charge of what goes on their foot-long, and that’s a great idea …but it also means they can do stuff like this.
I hope this customer doesn’t see this 🥲 but oh well 🤓
Summer Dawn used a whole tub of sriracha sauce on that sandwich – and we’re more than a little disappointed that we didn’t get to see –
a. How the bemused sandwich artist closed the thing.
b. How much the customer’s eyes watered when she ate it.
TikTok users couldn’t believe what they were seeing.
TikTok user brave.dave had a suggestion that wasn’t beyond the bounds of possibility.
We’ll watch out for the companion video.
Source Summer Dawn Image Screebgrab
