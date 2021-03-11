Having two women presenting GMB really riled the Piers Morgan fans

News

Now that Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain after refusing to retract accusations of lying against Meghan Markle, there has been much speculation both around his next move and his potential replacements.

Here are a few suggestions we’ve spotted.

Replace Piers and Susanna with Bimini and Tayce pic.twitter.com/tWkFQN95GY — BRUISE (@OriginalBruise) March 9, 2021

now that piers morgan has left gmb can we replace him and also susanna reid with these 2 legends pic.twitter.com/qfFZXak8V0 — karis ツ (@karisrwatson) March 9, 2021

Petition to replace Piers Morgan with Dick and Dom on GMB — Char (@charrdodd) March 9, 2021

Richard Madeley is driving to ITV headquarters at 105 mph with a freshly printed CV right now — Liam Harris (@LiamHarris456) March 9, 2021

They should replace Piers Morgan with Sweep. pic.twitter.com/L3XsICS1MV — Chris McPhail (@ChrisMcPhaiI) March 9, 2021

The stand-in who actually appeared on Wednesday morning was neither Sweep nor Dick & Dom, however, but GMB’s Political Editor, Ranvir Singh.

‘It is certainly going to be very different. But shows go on, and so on we go.’https://t.co/kPnrQ2qicH — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 10, 2021

Some fans were thrilled.

@GMB Great to see two women presenting this morning. — Jane Hills (@woodywoodscombe) March 10, 2021

But not all the comments were that positive – as we could have predicted.

If Susanna Reid and Ranvir Singh was the answer was on earth was the question @GMB. Think I know. What is the TV double act that will reduce our breakfast audience to zero in the fastest possible time? — Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) March 10, 2021

Tuned into @GMB morning. Good god its like a spin off of 'Loose Women' — Duncan Disorderly (@Sirjervisfruit) March 10, 2021

Ranvir Singh can do one as well. What is it with the media and the people on TV these days. I’m sick of the wokeness, race baiting, cancel culture and silencing those who don’t have the ‘correct’ lefty PC view. https://t.co/WRNssEc6xJ — Kevin Edger (@KEdge23) March 10, 2021

@GMB I'm not happy with the bias and sexist amount of presenters you have on all your show. @thismorning @loosewomen shambles. Official complaints and investigations are needed. Also get shot of @alexberesfordTV for goading @piersmorgan on live TV. Shower of shit. — Themoari🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@thewelshmoari) March 10, 2021

Switched on @GMB this morning to see what was said regarding @piersmorgan – Turned it off at 6.45. Feel sorry for @susannareid100 without her wing man. It has now turned into a second #LooseWomen 🙈🙈🙈 One, is too much already imo 🙉🙉 — Lisa 😺🛍⚽️💃💅✌🥦🥕🌽 (@LisaYidetteWHL) March 10, 2021

I watched just to see what they said … not the best photo you could have put up of the sour faced duo there 🍋 woke & woker from now on …. — Suzy (@suzykkp) March 10, 2021

the show is finished. Woke has won. — Pixie Steven #SearchingforSTOLENKobe (@PixieSteven) March 10, 2021

The pc brigade storming through the gmb corridors, two women fronting this morn and see if anymore weather presenters want to go on the front bench and run the show, back to Raymond and frasier — andrew forbes snr (@aandeezze) March 10, 2021

If they think it’s bad having a second woman on the morning news show, wait till they find out who the monarch is.

