Having two women presenting GMB really riled the Piers Morgan fans

Poke Staff. Updated March 11th, 2021

Now that Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain after refusing to retract accusations of lying against Meghan Markle, there has been much speculation both around his next move and his potential replacements.

Here are a few suggestions we’ve spotted.

The stand-in who actually appeared on Wednesday morning was neither Sweep nor Dick & Dom, however, but GMB’s Political Editor, Ranvir Singh.

Some fans were thrilled.

But not all the comments were that positive – as we could have predicted.

If they think it’s bad having a second woman on the morning news show, wait till they find out who the monarch is.

