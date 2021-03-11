This ‘suspect returning to the scene of the crime’ is an adorable and very funny watch

Animals

If you only watch one funny dog video this week, make it this one.

The suspect returns to the scene of the crime,’ said anthonyhui over on Reddit.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘I like how the dog punished himself. Okay I’m bad I sit here now.’ Diz_5 ‘More like he ran to his safe space.’ hat-of-sky “How could it have been me? I’ve been locked in here the whole time!” kaplanfx

Of course, some people thought it was staged.

‘The perked ears at the very end lead me to believe the dog was trained to expect a treat directly after doing that.’ xannmax

Well, maybe.

‘Him expecting a treat doesn’t mean it’s staged necessarily. To train any dog to close their own cage would probably use treats. But after the skill was learned, the dog could use it in a natural reaction, such as trying to hide from something.

The ears are likely just a general “I need to pay attention to how my owner acts and what they say now”.

Sure the perked ears are commonly used for treats. But they are also used when hearing prey or being startled. It just means “I’m paying attention.” FreeRunningEngineer

Actually, what we said about watching one funny dog video wasn’t quite true. You should watch this one as well.

We’ve just interviewed a dog for an opening as our dog. pic.twitter.com/xUsWppJlec — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) March 6, 2021

