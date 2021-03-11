This fabulous takedown of Ben Shapiro over climate change has just gone viral all over again

Videos

You don’t have to know much, or indeed anything, about Ben Shapiro to enjoy this. And thank goodness for that.

It was shared by @santiagomayer_ after the controversial conservative commentator was trending on Twitter. And we’re very glad he did because it’s 45 seconds very well spent.

Ben Shapiro is trending again, so, as always, here’s an obligatory reminder that he blocked me for replying to him with this video. pic.twitter.com/IXNdgSyas3 — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) March 9, 2021

And y’all know the drill, credit to @Hbomberguy for making this incredible, hilarious, evergreen video. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) March 9, 2021

And just a few of the things people said about it.

Could watch this over and over. It really makes me laugh. — Julie Webb 💙 (@julieannewebb) March 9, 2021

This NEVER GETS OLD 😂😂😂😂 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 9, 2021

I always look for this video when Ben Shapiro is trending. I always watch it and I always laugh. You do God's work, thank you ☺️ — Style Temple (@thestyletemple) March 9, 2021

Source Twitter @santiagomayer_