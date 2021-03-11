The hilarious video of these toddler twins’ all-night party has gone viral all over again
This brilliant video of these toddler twins’ all night party captured by a nanny cam has gone viral all over again after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ on Twitter.
You might have seen it already after it went viral a while back but if anything merits repeated viewing, then it’s surely this.
Time lapse video of when 2-year-old twins are put to bed.. pic.twitter.com/i6Krkt0zU8
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 8, 2021
You can read more about their twins and their family here. But in the meantime, here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on Twitter.
I’m exhausted! 😭🤣😂
— CoffeeNerd🤓 (@me_teaor) March 8, 2021
Partners in crime
— gorge khoury (@GorgeKhoury1) March 8, 2021
This is hysterical! This is the perfect twin scene. I love it but then I’m not their sleep starved parents!
— 1st daughter (@FreddieDaughter) March 8, 2021
Is it possible to be tired just watching that?
— Patrick Cramer (@MeatNCheese) March 9, 2021
I love how the twins have to get the last word in though. They get out one more time, just to get right back in bed. On their own. 😂😂💖💖
— Cindy Curry 🇺🇸 (@BigCin625) March 9, 2021
READ MORE
Simply 17 things with highly effective but accidental camouflage
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
More from the Poke
23 takedowns that were so good there was simply no coming back
This ‘suspect returning to the scene of the crime’ is an adorable and very funny watch