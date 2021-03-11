The hilarious video of these toddler twins’ all-night party has gone viral all over again

Videos

This brilliant video of these toddler twins’ all night party captured by a nanny cam has gone viral all over again after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ on Twitter.

You might have seen it already after it went viral a while back but if anything merits repeated viewing, then it’s surely this.

Time lapse video of when 2-year-old twins are put to bed.. pic.twitter.com/i6Krkt0zU8 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 8, 2021

You can read more about their twins and their family here. But in the meantime, here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on Twitter.

Partners in crime — gorge khoury (@GorgeKhoury1) March 8, 2021

This is hysterical! This is the perfect twin scene. I love it but then I’m not their sleep starved parents! — 1st daughter (@FreddieDaughter) March 8, 2021

Is it possible to be tired just watching that? — Patrick Cramer (@MeatNCheese) March 9, 2021

I love how the twins have to get the last word in though. They get out one more time, just to get right back in bed. On their own. 😂😂💖💖 — Cindy Curry 🇺🇸 (@BigCin625) March 9, 2021

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_