Simply 17 things with highly effective but accidental camouflage
The good people at Sad and Useless, who are neither, spotted a Reddit forum dedicated to accidental camouflage – those times when people or things unintentionally blend into their background.
In a manner that would make Ronseal very happy, Reddit named the forum r/AccidentalCamouflage.
We enjoyed the Sad and Useless collection so much that we picked a few favourites and delved into Reddit for more – and this is how that ended up.
1. It’s like an outtake from Midsomer Murders
2. It’s clearly a ploy to save electricity
3. It’s his cue to buy new clothes
4. Gonekles
5. “I could have sworn I had a drink”
6. Is that the Knight Bus?
7. What cat?
8. You need glasses to find your …oh
9. Roses are red, violets are blue. When you bend over I just can’t see you
