Simply 17 things with highly effective but accidental camouflage

The good people at Sad and Useless, who are neither, spotted a Reddit forum dedicated to accidental camouflage – those times when people or things unintentionally blend into their background.

In a manner that would make Ronseal very happy, Reddit named the forum r/AccidentalCamouflage.

We enjoyed the Sad and Useless collection so much that we picked a few favourites and delved into Reddit for more – and this is how that ended up.

1. It’s like an outtake from Midsomer Murders

2. It’s clearly a ploy to save electricity



3. It’s his cue to buy new clothes

4. Gonekles

5. “I could have sworn I had a drink”

6. Is that the Knight Bus?



7. What cat?

8. You need glasses to find your …oh



9. Roses are red, violets are blue. When you bend over I just can’t see you