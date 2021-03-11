Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

Congratulations on making it through another week and landing on our round-up of the funniest tweets of the week.

If any of these really grab you, give them a retweet. Enjoy.

1.

2.

No amount of twitter update seems to be able to eradicate the "I was fucking reading that and then it vanished" feature. — Nicola (@scrapegroat) March 6, 2021

3.

[Extremely Beastie Boys voice] pic.twitter.com/ZDBHKXNjRM — Lindsi the Damn Fudge ™️ (@flindis) March 8, 2021

4.

Chores are important for teaching kids the value of working just hard enough to mollify people with actual power — Hi, it's Abby. Yep (@abbycohenwl) March 7, 2021

5.

Midway through my training to swim the English Channel, I'm informed there's a ferry. — Kip Conlon (@kipconlon) March 7, 2021

6.

Going forward I’m only dating bald men so that I never have to deal with a midlife crisis ponytail — McMermaid☘ (@colleen_eileen) March 8, 2021

7.

I’ve reached that age where I no longer flag emails about skin tag removal as spam. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 8, 2021

8.

my three favourite genres of film pic.twitter.com/KQKsh6NJdY — shut up, xavier (@XavierRN) March 7, 2021

9.

Precious was concerned about how long it was taking to make a snack choice. pic.twitter.com/UUr4sink46 — The Alex Nevil (@TheAlexNevil) March 7, 2021

10.

One day I’m gonna plug my guitar into this elevator and just see what happens pic.twitter.com/VvUe2eqHAd — octopus/caveman (@OctopusCaveman) March 8, 2021

11.

inventor of sunny delight: i have no clue what an orange is sorry — LOLy SCiONIC (@OllyiConic) March 8, 2021

12.