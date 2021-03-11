Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week
Congratulations on making it through another week and landing on our round-up of the funniest tweets of the week.
If any of these really grab you, give them a retweet. Enjoy.
1.
Take that, David Icke! pic.twitter.com/XTXMFCjgK4
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 12, 2021
2.
No amount of twitter update seems to be able to eradicate the "I was fucking reading that and then it vanished" feature.
— Nicola (@scrapegroat) March 6, 2021
3.
[Extremely Beastie Boys voice] pic.twitter.com/ZDBHKXNjRM
— Lindsi the Damn Fudge ™️ (@flindis) March 8, 2021
4.
Chores are important for teaching kids the value of working just hard enough to mollify people with actual power
— Hi, it's Abby. Yep (@abbycohenwl) March 7, 2021
5.
Midway through my training to swim the English Channel, I'm informed there's a ferry.
— Kip Conlon (@kipconlon) March 7, 2021
6.
Going forward I’m only dating bald men so that I never have to deal with a midlife crisis ponytail
— McMermaid☘ (@colleen_eileen) March 8, 2021
7.
I’ve reached that age where I no longer flag emails about skin tag removal as spam.
— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 8, 2021
8.
my three favourite genres of film pic.twitter.com/KQKsh6NJdY
— shut up, xavier (@XavierRN) March 7, 2021
9.
Precious was concerned about how long it was taking to make a snack choice. pic.twitter.com/UUr4sink46
— The Alex Nevil (@TheAlexNevil) March 7, 2021
10.
One day I’m gonna plug my guitar into this elevator and just see what happens pic.twitter.com/VvUe2eqHAd
— octopus/caveman (@OctopusCaveman) March 8, 2021
11.
inventor of sunny delight: i have no clue what an orange is sorry
— LOLy SCiONIC (@OllyiConic) March 8, 2021
12.
A “Life Alert” type bracelet, but for when you’re in dire need of some nachos.
— Ghostface Kryllah (@Kryzazy) March 8, 2021
