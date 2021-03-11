Nigel Farage said ‘nobody’s done more for people of colour than the royal family’ – 6 princely comebacks

Twitter

Nigel Farage – apologies – took time out from wishing people happy birthday for £63.75 a go to share some more of his views on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Specifically, about racism within the royal family after Meghan revealed how one member of “the Firm”, when she was pregnant with their son Archie, had raised “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

And what he had to say went viral because, well, watch.

Nigel Farage: “Nobody in the world, in history, has done more for people of color than the British royal family.” pic.twitter.com/CVv8iF6d5l — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 11, 2021

And these comebacks were simply princely.

1.

In fairness he did not specify that the things done for people of color were positive https://t.co/XV19VeMJ3i — Astead (@AsteadWesley) March 11, 2021

2.

Yeah…remember when they came over and gave us all those diamonds? https://t.co/FgzLrQn4y9 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 11, 2021

3.

4.

This’ll be why Nelson Mandela sat on his arse in prison all those years. Just knew he couldn’t compete. https://t.co/rENbp0PR2v — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 11, 2021

5.

Replace "for" with "to" and it's accurate. Prepositions are important! https://t.co/PsD2HPTGfE — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 11, 2021

6.

Ok and on line 1 we’ve got Martin from Atlanta. What’s your point Dr King? and on line 2, Nelson from Robben Island… and on line 3 we’ve got Rosa from Montgomery, Alabama Etc https://t.co/WC6FJJu3RT — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) March 11, 2021

And it got people worried …

We need to evacuate that island, let it air out for a while, and then slowly repopulate with careful monitoring until we’re sure it’s safe. https://t.co/Au4YiZY1nf — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) March 11, 2021

To conclude.

