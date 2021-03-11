Politics

Donald Trump claimed credit for the corona vaccine and it’s sad and very funny

Poke Staff. Updated March 11th, 2021

Donald Trump – there’s a couple of words we haven’t used in a while – has been sharing his thoughts, such as they are, on the coronavirus vaccine.

Specifically, on what an important role that he, Donald Trump, so-called 45th president of the United States, had in making it become a reality.

But because he’s been permanently banned from Twitter, he had to share his thoughts with the outside world like this.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the Covid-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers.”

The ‘shot’ in inverted commas is our favourite and surely the most Trumpian bit.

Although it took quite a bit of persuasion to convince people that it’s real (it IS real).

And when it had finally sunk in, here are our favourite responses.

Don’t worry Mr Former President, no-one will ever forget what you did during the coronavirus.

Source Twitter @davidmackau

