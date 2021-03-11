Politics

Donald Trump tried to claim credit for the corona vaccine and was ruthlessly mocked

Poke Staff. Updated March 11th, 2021

Donald Trump, you’ll remember, spent much of his last year in office downplaying the coronavirus. And when Joe Biden took office, he said the previous administration had left no roadmap for the distribution of the vaccine.

Except now he’s no longer president, Trump is keen for everyone to know the vital role he played in battling the pandemic.

Except because he’s been permanently banned from Twitter, he had to share his thoughts with the outside world like this.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the Covid-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers.”

The ‘shot’ in inverted commas is our favourite and surely the most Trumpian bit.

It took quite a bit of persuasion to convince people that it’s real (it IS real).

And when it had finally sunk in, here are our favourite responses.

Don’t worry Mr Former President, no-one will ever forget what you did during the coronavirus.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s furious letter quitting the Screen Actors Guild is unintentionally hilarious

Source Twitter @davidmackau

More from the Poke