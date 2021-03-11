Donald Trump tried to claim credit for the corona vaccine and was ruthlessly mocked

Politics

Donald Trump, you’ll remember, spent much of his last year in office downplaying the coronavirus. And when Joe Biden took office, he said the previous administration had left no roadmap for the distribution of the vaccine.

Except now he’s no longer president, Trump is keen for everyone to know the vital role he played in battling the pandemic.

Except because he’s been permanently banned from Twitter, he had to share his thoughts with the outside world like this.

this is the saddest thing i’ve ever read pic.twitter.com/kahJKNZAAW — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 10, 2021

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the Covid-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers.”

The ‘shot’ in inverted commas is our favourite and surely the most Trumpian bit.

It took quite a bit of persuasion to convince people that it’s real (it IS real).

Wait.. this is real? I genuinely thought it was parody first time I saw it. — Sam🤸Likely (@IamSamLikely) March 10, 2021

Is this a joke — Matt Singer (@matthewjsinger) March 10, 2021

In a sense, yes it is — Jordan Acker (@JordanAckerMI) March 10, 2021

stop asking me if this is real. i’m not american. y’all elected him. — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 11, 2021

And when it had finally sunk in, here are our favourite responses.

Alexa, show me the most pathetic thing anyone has ever seen in the history of the galaxy. https://t.co/TCdD9cEUyO — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) March 10, 2021

It’s sadtrombone.wav in text form. — Kevin (@mcnamee_kevin) March 10, 2021

note how he says “if I wasn’t President” rather than “if I hadn’t been President”… like how he never says “former President” because he’s maintaining the concept that he is CURRENTLY President rather than an ex-President… — Jonathan M (@EternalVigilanc) March 10, 2021

Have they just hooked up a press release machine to a fake twitter app on his phone or what — Laurie Voss (@seldo) March 10, 2021

oh my god it fits in a tweet. the posting mindset can never be shaken https://t.co/nIqYkYiqBr pic.twitter.com/m09Ku8szuE — BrooklineDad_Defiant! (@amcnal) March 11, 2021

It's so perfect that what was once a silly joke – taking Trump tweets and putting them on official letterheads like a presidential statement – is now literally the actual way that Trump tweets https://t.co/tzpQGKPmRQ — Tom Gara (@tomgara) March 10, 2021

All I remember is how thankful I am that you’re gone. — torpeto 🤜🏻🇺🇸🤛🏻 (@torpeto) March 10, 2021

Tell me you’re lonely and bored without telling me you’re lonely and bored. — Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) March 10, 2021

He's getting funnier somehow?? I'm in awe https://t.co/qmWHVQxDP4 — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) March 11, 2021

Don’t worry Mr Former President, no-one will ever forget what you did during the coronavirus.

