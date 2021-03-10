Videos

This ‘previously unseen Harry and Meghan clip’ is just the content we needed today

Poke Staff. Updated March 10th, 2021

This might be the most entertaining 38 seconds you spend today, a previously unseen clip of Harry and Megan’s Oprah Winfrey interview that was shared on Twitter by @JuiceSimpsons.

We’ve watched it three times already.

You’ll recognise John C Reilly but you might not know his comic creation, Dr Steve Brule, star of Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule, a parody of 1980s public access TV.

Source @JuiceSimpsons

