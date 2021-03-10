This ‘previously unseen Harry and Meghan clip’ is just the content we needed today

Videos

This might be the most entertaining 38 seconds you spend today, a previously unseen clip of Harry and Megan’s Oprah Winfrey interview that was shared on Twitter by @JuiceSimpsons.

We’ve watched it three times already.

More dynamite clips coming out of the Harry and Meghan interview! pic.twitter.com/AbIRyNqOun — JuiceOne (@JuiceSimpsons) March 10, 2021

You’ll recognise John C Reilly but you might not know his comic creation, Dr Steve Brule, star of Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule, a parody of 1980s public access TV.

Brule asking some very uncomfortable but necessary questions — Kyle (@ItsKyleMc) March 10, 2021

Old school journalistic talent on display, in the tradition of Edward R. Murrow, David Brinkley and Tom Brokaw. Brule is not afraid to dive deep, and ask the tough questions. — John Griffith (@JohnRudy1959) March 10, 2021

This is the only acceptable use of this terrifying new frontier of deep fake technology — Tuco (@Andre__w_) March 10, 2021

I would've watched if this was the actual interview. — Tom Johnson (@TomJohnson314) March 10, 2021

Source @JuiceSimpsons