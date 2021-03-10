Sport

This comedy of errors is the funniest 24 seconds of cricket you’ll see

Poke Staff. Updated March 10th, 2021

You don’t have to be, well, you probably do have to be a bit of a cricket fan to enjoy this, a hapless comedy of errors which is surely the funniest 24 seconds of action you’ll see.

If you’re in any doubt, give it a go, because you won’t be disappointed.

They ran four!

And just a few of the things people said about it.

To conclude …

