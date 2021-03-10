This comedy of errors is the funniest 24 seconds of cricket you’ll see

Sport

You don’t have to be, well, you probably do have to be a bit of a cricket fan to enjoy this, a hapless comedy of errors which is surely the funniest 24 seconds of action you’ll see.

If you’re in any doubt, give it a go, because you won’t be disappointed.

The best bit of cricket you’ll see all day pic.twitter.com/95wzAYbssI — Darren Murphy 🏏 (@MrDMurphy) March 9, 2021

They ran four!

And just a few of the things people said about it.

This is a Renaissance painting. Cricket’s The Birth of Venus. — Darren Murphy 🏏 (@MrDMurphy) March 9, 2021

Sport can be a work of art, it can be beautiful, & it can be comical. You decide where this fits. https://t.co/FAAD4lFElr — Kurt Fearnley (@kurtfearnley) March 10, 2021

You could spend all day on this clip, analysing the actions of each player. My favourite is the bowler. Just an absolute spectator after the delivery. No attempt to get back to the stumps. And then the throw. He was worse than the shot or the dropped catch. I can’t stop watching. — Tony Ising (@tonyising) March 9, 2021

It’s a beautiful game isn’t it… pic.twitter.com/RNliFyVmC6 — simon hughes (@theanalyst) March 9, 2021

To conclude …

The more I watch this, the more mesmerising it becomes. It's a work of art https://t.co/rROCIx4ygq — Andrew Stafford (@staffo_sez) March 10, 2021

