Celebrity

The Irish Times intro to its Harry and Meghan review went viral because it’s so, so good

John Plunkett. Updated March 10th, 2021

If you only read one review of Harry and Meghan’s interview with Ophrah Winfrey – did you hear they’d done an interview? – make it this one. Specifically, the first paragraph or two because they are so, so good.

It’s by Patrick Freyne (you can read the full piece here) and went wildly viral after it was shared by @StefGotBooted on Twitter.

Here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

And just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

And here’s the writer of the piece, Patrick Freyne.

In short …

Source Irish Times Twitter @PatrickFreyne1 @StefGotBooted

More from the Poke