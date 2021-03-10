News

Good Morning Britain said “Good riddance, Morgan” – 27 fitting farewells

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 10th, 2021

In the wake of his scepticism about the truth of Meghan Markle’s harrowing disclosure of mental health problems, and his increasing insistence on criticising both her and Harry, Piers Morgan attracted more than 41,000 complaints to ITV.

This perfectly expresses why there were so many of them.

ITV – home of Good Morning Britain – released this statement.

There were suspicions that it had been more of a push than a jump.

Morgan had perhaps given the already-rolling ball a shove when he flounced out of the studio to avoid this full-throated takedown from GMB’s Alex Beresford.

There were some reasonably charitable reactions to his departure.

Others were less charitable, including this withering takedown disguised as an invitation from his (formerly) opposite number on the BBC’s Breakfast show, Dan Walker.

There was no mistaking these tweeters for being on Team Morgan.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke