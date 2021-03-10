Good Morning Britain said “Good riddance, Morgan” – 27 fitting farewells

News

In the wake of his scepticism about the truth of Meghan Markle’s harrowing disclosure of mental health problems, and his increasing insistence on criticising both her and Harry, Piers Morgan attracted more than 41,000 complaints to ITV.

This perfectly expresses why there were so many of them.

Mental illness + mental health are one of the biggest issues facing pppl ~these days~ and if ur business is representing people on a show about current affairs + you make it a hostile environment for people telling their truth about mental illness then ur position is untenable — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 9, 2021

ITV – home of Good Morning Britain – released this statement.

BREAKING: Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain ITV has announced ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BHc1SbKP37 — David Farrell (@DavidJ_Farrell) March 9, 2021

There were suspicions that it had been more of a push than a jump.

This is like the time I chose to leave a branch of Asda after taking a massive dump in one of the freezers and Asda decided to accept that decision. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 9, 2021

Morgan had perhaps given the already-rolling ball a shove when he flounced out of the studio to avoid this full-throated takedown from GMB’s Alex Beresford.

Why Piers Morgan got fired : pic.twitter.com/i1zH6C5xo7 — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) March 9, 2021

Hi I’m Piers Morgan. You may remember me from years of publicly abusing Meghan Markle then inviting her dad on my show the day after she said she’d been made to feel suicidal by the media. Today I’ll be pissing my pants and running away because of mild criticism. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 9, 2021

There were some reasonably charitable reactions to his departure.

Whether it’s a football manager, a television presenter or any profession for that matter, it’s always sad when someone loses their job. @piersmorgan is excellent at what he does and I’m sure he’ll be back on the telly soon. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 9, 2021

If I want to be charitable, Piers Morgan, when he wanted to be, was a brilliant broadcaster who held power to account. He has been brought down by his weird and creepy obsession with a woman. Let that be a lesson to him. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) March 9, 2021

Can the gratuitously bullying, sexist, Meghan-obsessed Piers Morgan resign and the one who’s so good at holding the government to account stay? — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 9, 2021

Others were less charitable, including this withering takedown disguised as an invitation from his (formerly) opposite number on the BBC’s Breakfast show, Dan Walker.

Sorry to hear the news about your departure from GMB @piersmorgan If you’d like to come on the UK’s number 1 breakfast show to talk about it… we could make some space for you in the morning 👍🏻 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 9, 2021

There was no mistaking these tweeters for being on Team Morgan.

1.

Piers Morgan apparently has canceled himself. Cancel culture! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 9, 2021

2.

ITV won't be too bothered. They can get Nigel Farage to replace him for only £63. — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) March 9, 2021

3.

Wonder how hard the door hit his ass on the way out? https://t.co/X2KzVItwJL — Christopher Burgess (@burgessct) March 9, 2021

4.

Maybe bringing down Piers Morgan was what Harry and Meghan had actually set out to do from the start. — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) March 9, 2021

5.

really looking forward to The Crown series 14 when Piers Morgan is played by the pigeon lady from Home Alone — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 9, 2021

6.

Piers Morgan quit his job after 90 seconds of gentle critique but can't understand why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry quit the Royal Family after several years of racist abuse. White male wealth fragility is a trip. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) March 9, 2021

7.

first they came for Piers Morgan, and I did not speak out— because seriously, fuck that guy — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 9, 2021

8.

Of course, if, as a child, Piers Morgan had been given a football goal by his parents, things would be very different. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 9, 2021

9.

Is Piers going to do Cameo now pic.twitter.com/2NtVgTaTsw — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) March 9, 2021

10.

Get Mr Blobby to replace Piers Morgan on GMB. Everyone still calls him Piers and acts like it's Piers Morgan. No one references it's Mr Blobby. This is a brilliant idea. I will take a cheque. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 9, 2021

11.

So in less than a fortnight Meghan’s forced the Daily Mail to do a front page apology, pay damages, exposed the Royal Family to a global stage and P45’d Piers Morgan. Rah. Say what you want about American work ethic. — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) March 9, 2021

12.