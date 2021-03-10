Daisy Ridley’s Bake Off toilet cake wasn’t exactly flushed with success

Popular

This year’s Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer hit the ground running on Tuesday evening, although minus the presence of Noel Fielding, whose partner, DJ Lliana Bird, recently gave birth to their second baby.

His co-host, Matt Lucas, held the fort admirably.

We’re back! The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off is on tonight at 8pm on @Channel4 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/UPaAXa9QhG — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) March 9, 2021

If you don’t want to see any spoilers, head off now – but come back when you’ve caught up with the action.

As always, four hopeful celebrities stepped up to do their bit for charity – and attempt to win the coveted Bake Off apron.

First up for 2021 were:

Comedian Rob Beckett – who got a Paul Hollywood handshake.

May you all dream of a Hollywood Handshake tonight… 😴😴😴 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/QnHhNUADt7 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2021

Comedian Tom Allen, who was Noel’s Bake Off stand-in host at Christmas, when he began his paternity leave.

This is the mood we need for 2021. ❤️❤️❤️ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Yl4WPjLxam — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2021

Singer Alexandra Burke, whose showstopper looked more than a bit tasty.

Alexandra Burke’s Clean Sheets Cake. No elephants in the bedroom for this top showstopper! #GBBO @alexandramusic pic.twitter.com/CQqY8fdlfY — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2021

But it’s fair to say that Star Wars actor, Daisy Ridley, was the celebrity tweeters had been looking for.

Me explaining the 7 different lightsaber fighting forms: My mum trying to enjoy celebrity bake off with Daisy Ridley: pic.twitter.com/oxOEmWrFM5 — Grapeboy🍇 (@big_grapes) March 9, 2021

Honestly loving the laidback chaotic energy Daisy Ridley is bringing to bake off. I want to live my life with her attitude from now on #GBBO — 🌸Gemma🌸 (@gcflew852) March 9, 2021

Her presence forced the direction of the inevitable jokes.

Don’t underestimate the force when Daisy Ridley is in the tent. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/y0lO0ZurU4 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2021

Daisy Ridley uses her Jedi mind control to fine effect in the Bake Off Tent. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/6ZuphbWoV9 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2021

When the bakers were asked to make a cake representing their bugbears – the things that really irritate them, Daisy opted to represent a toilet with the seat left up – as you do.

Find someone who looks at you like Daisy Ridley looks at her toilet cake. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/jS5vuHOJ0P — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2021

Does Daisy Ridley’s toilet sponge… have a face?? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/TK6B4cHrzU — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2021

She may not have been flushed with success, but both she and the viewers looked like they were having a blast.

Siri, show me an example of why British television is the best in the world. Bake Off narrator: “Daisy Ridley is baking a giant toilet, to reflect her bugbear of people leaving the seat up.”#GBBO pic.twitter.com/dKP1i9j6M8 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 9, 2021

I'd eat the crap out of Daisy Ridley's toilet cake. Sorry bad pun. 💞💖💫 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/K2TxCZwwOu — Daisy Cutie Ridley (@CutieRidley) March 9, 2021

Daisy Ridley’s toilet cake is every bit as regrettable as you’d hope it might be. https://t.co/DDopVlPQFs — Jason Cochran (@JasCochran) March 9, 2021

So Daisy Ridley's cake toilet will have a Jaffa Cakes floor? Daisy – may the floors be with you! #GBBO 😉😁 — Jaffa Cakes (@jaffacakes) March 9, 2021

Paul Hollywood saying it was chewy to the Star Wars actress 😂😂 #gbbo pic.twitter.com/OmmSJPqhOY — Mark Dignam (@MarkDignam_84) March 9, 2021

We know you were waiting for this to appear.

Catching up on Celebrity Bake Off. Can’t believe Daisy Ridley utilised a whisk when she could have just used the forks — Guy Pewsey (@guypewsey) March 9, 2021

Oh, and if you were wondering who won –

She has the Eggs Factor! Congratulations to our fabulous Star Baker @alexandramusic! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/UdD44EaI2L — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2021

Congratulations, Alexandra.

We can all still donate to Stand Up To Cancer by following the link.

Every donation to Stand Up To Cancer matters. Times are tough right now, but any money you're able to give will really make a difference and be massively appreciated. Together we can beat cancer! 👊 https://t.co/cL1kNdfsHG #GBBO @SU2CUK pic.twitter.com/PetQXUQEQU — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2021

Don’t forget to tune in for Episode Two – Attack of the Scones.

READ MORE

Louis Theroux’s Great British Bake Off entrance was simply brilliant

Source Twitter Image Screengrab