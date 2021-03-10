13 satisfying times Piers Morgan was gloriously owned by Dan Walker

Celebrity

It’s the breakfast TV equivalent of Blur vs Oasis. Well, sort of. You’re a Piers Morgan person or a Dan Walker person or a ‘who the hell has time to watch telly in the morning?’ person.

The breakfast TV rivals have been trolling each other on Twitter ever since Morgan became a fixture on Good Morning Britain.

Walker’s farewell tweet to Morgan after his departure was announced from the ITV show last night was simply epic. So enjoy these 13 times when Morgan was gloriously owned by his erstwhile rival.

1.

On Meghan and Harry

Imagine being two staggeringly privileged royal multi-millionaires going to Africa to make a documentary that supposedly 'shines a light' on poverty, violence against women/girls & racial inequality – then in fact making it all about their own terrible struggle? I mean, FFS. pic.twitter.com/YCm9qAgzAd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2019

Imagine being given a TV show & a newspaper column & using them both to pick on a woman who didn’t want to go out for a second drink with you 🤔 https://t.co/fPZ3Z5Rhth — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 21, 2019

Imagine being the dullest, most excruciatingly virtue-signalling, tediously opinion-devoid, toe-curlingly snivelling sycophant on TV?

ps For the record, I never asked Meghan for a drink, she asked me. https://t.co/v0b1Be7rFR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2019

Imagine losing the plot (and the argument) to the “dullest, most excruciatingly virtue-signalling, tediously opinion-devoid, toe-curlingly snivelling sycophant on TV”👍🏻😂#TearsForPiers https://t.co/AKiXcShwnw — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 21, 2019

Mate, the only thing I lose when jousting with you is the will to live. https://t.co/5uefXefyBt — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2019

I’m disappointed with you. We are 4 tweets in and you haven’t compared twitter followers yet 😂

Enjoy the rest of your Monday 👋🏻 https://t.co/0NLwrp3tuk — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 21, 2019

2.

On being too soft …

🤣🤣Mate, you’re now Boris’s go-to guy for cuddly fireside government propaganda chats.

He hides in fridges from us for a reason – we’d ask him difficult questions. https://t.co/X5JQxJHnXA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2020

Morning 👋🏻

It’s just really difficult for me to emulate your hard-hitting no-nonsense style 🙄😂 https://t.co/3nukH31SAM pic.twitter.com/27CN8Sv6C3 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 15, 2020

3.

On ratings (part one)

Imagine presenting a breakfast show where even your own staff have no clue who you are.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uCmCsCS4aN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 26, 2018

Imagine presenting a breakfast show where your replacement gets more viewers than you 😂

Mon 5th Feb (your last Monday) average GMB audience 664,000

Mon 12th Feb (1st one without you) 703,000#Awkward #BringBackBen #TheGoodShephard #Tears4Piers

Nice to have you back 🤣 https://t.co/s4FtMytoVT — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 26, 2018

4.

On storming off

This was taken a few seconds before I stormed off set because Carol said it was going to be chilly this weekend 🥶 https://t.co/qR4m89NXJ3 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 9, 2021

I'm surprised BBC bosses didn't storm in and drag you off set after yesterday's ratings came in. https://t.co/q3ip93hpTW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

Congratulations on your ratings 👏🏻

Ours were good too. In other news… I hope my boss would have dragged me off set if I’d used my platform – on national TV – to tell a pregnant woman, speaking openly about suicidal thoughts, that I didn’t believe a word she said. https://t.co/IGX7PWM01U — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 9, 2021

5.

On joining BBC Breakfast

If you fancy joining the @BBCBreakfast team we’re advertising for journalists:

https://t.co/Xu5ayXSy2s Closing date is Sunday 25th March. — Steph McGovern (@StephLunch) March 11, 2018

Would I have to speak in a Northern accent & pretend to like @mrdanwalker? https://t.co/DYa3BUtDCU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 11, 2018

Don’t worry… I’ll sort you an interview. Just bring an Arsenal shirt and a reference from any job you haven’t been sacked from 😂 https://t.co/c2qCg1UXia — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 11, 2018

6.

On art imitating life

Morning @BBCBreakfast ! Hope you’re enjoying our new @GMB promo.. running on permanent loop all day right outside your offices. pic.twitter.com/a8y9ZBGR4f — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2018

I’m not sure what they’ve told you Mr Morgan but that’s the side that no-one looks at 😂

A magnificent example of art imitating life 😉 https://t.co/MhV00cnyub — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 4, 2018

7. On Raheem Sterling

Get off his back pic.twitter.com/cEGjnTARMn — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) May 28, 2018

Get that gun off his leg. https://t.co/aq2LeaAIoK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 29, 2018

Spends too much

Spends too little

Eats too much

Has the audacity to buy his mum a sink

Disgustingly flies on a private jet

Humiliated by flying budget

How dare he mark the death of his dad in a way he chooses?

🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/lXWVjT201v — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) May 29, 2018

I look forward to you never mentioning any such stories involving our footballers ever again, Mr Walker! I mean, that’s the last thing you TV football media types ever do – right? https://t.co/O6ZuURghXS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 29, 2018