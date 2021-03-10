Celebrity

13 satisfying times Piers Morgan was gloriously owned by Dan Walker

Poke Staff. Updated March 10th, 2021

It’s the breakfast TV equivalent of Blur vs Oasis. Well, sort of. You’re a Piers Morgan person or a Dan Walker person or a ‘who the hell has time to watch telly in the morning?’ person.

The breakfast TV rivals have been trolling each other on Twitter ever since Morgan became a fixture on Good Morning Britain.

Walker’s farewell tweet to Morgan after his departure was announced from the ITV show last night was simply epic. So enjoy these 13 times when Morgan was gloriously owned by his erstwhile rival.

1.

On Meghan and Harry

2.

On being too soft …

3.

On ratings (part one)

4.

On storming off

5.

On joining BBC Breakfast

6.

On art imitating life

7. On Raheem Sterling

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke