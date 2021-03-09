Simply 10 pictures that signal the End of Days
The ‘pictures of the end’ Twitter account documents those weird things that defy reasonable explanation, and must therefore signal of the approach of the Apocalypse.
We scrolled through their timeline to find some really good examples, and we think you’ll enjoy these as much as we did.
1. Make a pair filled with Lego and we might have a deal
— pictures of the end (@neighbours_wifi) March 8, 2021
2. Breakfast in bed
— pictures of the end (@neighbours_wifi) March 6, 2021
3. Tastes of clickbait and snark
— pictures of the end (@neighbours_wifi) March 7, 2021
4. For when you don’t know whether you’re coming or going
— pictures of the end (@neighbours_wifi) March 1, 2021
5. If Eddie Stobart did Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
— pictures of the end (@neighbours_wifi) March 7, 2021
6. We don’t want to know where he’s keeping his doughnut
— pictures of the end (@neighbours_wifi) March 6, 2021
7. When you can’t afford an Apple Watch
— pictures of the end (@neighbours_wifi) March 3, 2021
8. Nobody likes a soggy bun
— pictures of the end (@neighbours_wifi) February 28, 2021
9. Extreme nail-biting solution
— pictures of the end (@neighbours_wifi) February 25, 2021
10.
If only they came in some sort of protective outer layer – like a peel or something
— pictures of the end (@neighbours_wifi) February 17, 2021
This might not signal the end of days, but it was probably the last straw in someone’s day.
— pictures of the end (@neighbours_wifi) March 8, 2021
Go and check out the rest of their weird and wonderful pictures.
