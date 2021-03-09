This message request trolling Nigel Farage on Cameo is simply perfect

Life

As you’ve probably already seen, Nigel Farage has quit frontline politics after finally finding his true calling in life – sending people personal messages on video-sharing service, Cameo.

I’ve joined Cameo to connect with people from all over the world in a more personal way. Check out my profile here: https://t.co/uPdkQjydNm pic.twitter.com/6gQD2ou2Hm — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 7, 2021

In exchange for £63.75, Farage will wish you happy birthday or pretty much anything you want him to say.

And he surely won’t receive a better request than this one, shared by @hassan_akkad over on Twitter shared this.

I tried booking Nigel on Cameo, but he rejected my request. Sad pic.twitter.com/OUVIuhoc7v — Hassan Akkad حسان عقاد (@hassan_akkad) March 9, 2021

Here is the exchange again in close-up.

Let’s hope Farage isn’t inundated with similar requests. That would be awful.

You sir are a genius.

I can imagine Nigels little heart beating faster at the thought of the £67 and then the disappointment as he reads your request and realises that it is beyond him.

I doff my cap to you. — Clive (@meesterbroom) March 9, 2021

The word “talent” is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. — AphexGwyn (@AphexGwyn) March 9, 2021

That’s the best thing I’ll see today, Hassan. Top work feller. — Jack Caramac 💙 (@JCaramac) March 9, 2021

To conclude …

This is pure fucking poetry. https://t.co/Yn1z2fBj9D — Bee Middlemast-Neal #WOKE #FBPE #BLM #3.5% #GTTO (@Mistywoman1) March 9, 2021

Last word to @hassan_akkad.

Glad you all liked this! Please follow @FreefromTorture – they are working hard lobbying the government to close the disgusting barracks and give asylum seekers decent accommodations xx — Hassan Akkad حسان عقاد (@hassan_akkad) March 9, 2021

Source Twitter @hassan_akkad