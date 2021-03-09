This message request trolling Nigel Farage on Cameo is simply perfect
As you’ve probably already seen, Nigel Farage has quit frontline politics after finally finding his true calling in life – sending people personal messages on video-sharing service, Cameo.
I’ve joined Cameo to connect with people from all over the world in a more personal way.
Check out my profile here: https://t.co/uPdkQjydNm pic.twitter.com/6gQD2ou2Hm
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 7, 2021
In exchange for £63.75, Farage will wish you happy birthday or pretty much anything you want him to say.
And he surely won’t receive a better request than this one, shared by @hassan_akkad over on Twitter shared this.
I tried booking Nigel on Cameo, but he rejected my request. Sad pic.twitter.com/OUVIuhoc7v
— Hassan Akkad حسان عقاد (@hassan_akkad) March 9, 2021
Here is the exchange again in close-up.
Let’s hope Farage isn’t inundated with similar requests. That would be awful.
You sir are a genius.
I can imagine Nigels little heart beating faster at the thought of the £67 and then the disappointment as he reads your request and realises that it is beyond him.
I doff my cap to you.
— Clive (@meesterbroom) March 9, 2021
The word “talent” is doing a lot of heavy lifting there.
— AphexGwyn (@AphexGwyn) March 9, 2021
That’s the best thing I’ll see today, Hassan. Top work feller.
— Jack Caramac 💙 (@JCaramac) March 9, 2021
To conclude …
This is pure fucking poetry. https://t.co/Yn1z2fBj9D
— Bee Middlemast-Neal #WOKE #FBPE #BLM #3.5% #GTTO (@Mistywoman1) March 9, 2021
Last word to @hassan_akkad.
Glad you all liked this! Please follow @FreefromTorture – they are working hard lobbying the government to close the disgusting barracks and give asylum seekers decent accommodations xx
— Hassan Akkad حسان عقاد (@hassan_akkad) March 9, 2021
