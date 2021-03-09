Life

This message request trolling Nigel Farage on Cameo is simply perfect

John Plunkett. Updated March 9th, 2021

As you’ve probably already seen, Nigel Farage has quit frontline politics after finally finding his true calling in life – sending people personal messages on video-sharing service, Cameo.

In exchange for £63.75, Farage will wish you happy birthday or pretty much anything you want him to say.

And he surely won’t receive a better request than this one, shared by @hassan_akkad over on Twitter shared this.

Here is the exchange again in close-up.

Let’s hope Farage isn’t inundated with similar requests. That would be awful.

To conclude …

Last word to @hassan_akkad.

Nigel Farage is quitting elected politics and selling personalised videos

Source Twitter @hassan_akkad

