The Society of Editors’ bigotry denial didn’t ring true with everyone – 9 takedowns hot off the press’

News

Although other factors were clearly at play, Prince Harry made it clear that the attitudes of the tabloid press played a huge part in driving him to leave the country.

Perhaps headlines like these might have had something to do with it.

The Society of Editors wasn’t prepared to accept the charge.

"The UK media is not bigoted and will not be swayed from its vital role holding the rich and powerful to account following the attack on the press by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex": Robust statement from @EditorsUK following Meghan and Harry's interview https://t.co/pa1sa3KRie — Press Gazette (@pressgazette) March 8, 2021

from Awkward GIFs via Gfycat

These people might beg to differ.

1.

Yes and in a similar spirit I would like to assure you that Nish Kumar is a cool handsome champion of sex https://t.co/aCnJoI6oA1 — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) March 8, 2021

2.

did the uk media write this??? oh they did https://t.co/rocO3Oe9NU — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 8, 2021

3.

I am a journalist and I absolutely reject this and it’s an absolutely disgraceful statement https://t.co/Vjzo2OyYce — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) March 8, 2021

4.

5.

94% of British journalists are white, 55% went to private school. That rises to 80% for editors. 75% of front page stories are written by white men, but go off I guess https://t.co/pZJDCeb3WE — ✨ Dean Tāne ✨ (@Maccadaynu) March 8, 2021

6.

Phew. I was worried there for a while lads https://t.co/4GIAZFNJV3 — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) March 8, 2021

7.

It is the job of journalists to tell the truth, including about our selves and our institutions. This is an embarrassingly false statement. The UK media does much good work, but it also publishes reams of racist, anti-Muslim and anti-trans hate. https://t.co/PVjNmqVmHO — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) March 8, 2021

8.

This is an absolute joke, and not a funny one. Much of the British press is an open sewer spewing out racism and countless other forms of bigotry. Those responsible for the stench then claim they can't smell anything. Nauseating, to be honest. https://t.co/8xPsC8sCPi — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) March 8, 2021

9.

Hey, if you're going to start doing satire we'll start doing journalism. Stay in your lane. (though to be fair, the line about the UK media not being bigoted was very funny, kudos) https://t.co/nqXXzcuF5R — NewsThump (@newsthump) March 8, 2021

Author Malorie Blackman cut to the chase.

Not just bullshit but weapons grade bullshit. https://t.co/RQJQ2KMta4 — Malorie Blackman (@malorieblackman) March 8, 2021

READ MORE

These contrasting headlines about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might be a clue to the Sussexes’ plans

Source Press Gazette Image @marcusjdl